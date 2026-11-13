U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks through a megaphone during a sendoff event for U.S. State Department workers in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Some progressive Democrats want to send President Donald Trump a reconciliation bill they know he’d veto, Politico reports.

The party-line tactic skirts the filibuster, as Republicans used last year. Politico says the point wouldn’t be to pass the bill but to stage a high-profile clash and spotlight the party’s platform before the 2028 presidential race. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who will chair the Senate Health Committee, argued the party should make its agenda clear to voters.

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Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a possible 2028 contender, has urged colleagues to think big, including on reconciliation.

“We need to have a meaningful caucus discussion on these things,” he said.

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Per the report, Senate Democrats discussed their potential agenda, including a possible reconciliation measure, at a closed-door meeting this week.

But not everyone is on board. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) said he’d rather pass laws than make statements, and warned that swinging too far could cost Democrats the seats they just won.

Politico lists hurdles, including disputes over what to include, price tags that irritate fiscal hawks, and a heavy procedural lift. Incoming Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-MA) called it difficult. He’d start with narrower bills that could draw Republican votes, like reviving Obamacare subsidies and repealing tariffs, and thinks some tariff repeal might attract veto-proof majorities. A bigger package could follow, he said.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said talk of tactics is premature with at least a dozen new senators yet to be seated, and urged focusing on bipartisan priorities. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) said the caucus will work toward consensus and declined to name a preference.