U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks on the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a vote in House of Representatives on final passage of President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and tax bill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democrats’ feuding wings have called a truce after the midterms — but a new Politico poll shows it may not hold, and one incoming House member says the party shouldn’t get ahead of itself.

The PF Global survey, taken Nov. 7-10 among 2,000 U.S. adults, found half of progressives and moderates say the party is “somewhat” or “much more” unified since the election. Politico says the scale of the wave appears to have temporarily quieted electability disputes.

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But incoming Rep. JoAnna Mendoza (D-AZ) said Democrats shouldn’t get “too big-headed” about the so-called blue wave and should focus on bringing people relief. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a moderate, added that if Democrats spend more time attacking each other than working together, she’s not sure they have the right priorities.

Two-thirds of Democratic midterm voters now say progressives strengthen the party, up from 41 percent before Election Day. Among moderates, the figure rose from 33 percent to 59 percent, and among progressives from 58 percent to 74 percent.

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Politico further reports that 78 percent of Democratic midterm voters, and 71 percent of Americans, want lowering living costs to be the top focus, but divisions are showing on how to do it. Forty-seven percent of Democratic midterm voters want an agenda led by those favoring major systemic reform, versus 39 percent who prefer pragmatic, targeted solutions. A majority of progressives, 57 percent, back systemic reform, while moderates are split, 43 percent for reform and 44 percent for targeted solutions.

Going into the 2028 election, half of progressives think a candidate from their wing would be among the most electable, while 36 percent of moderates say someone from their lane has the best shot, even though voters broadly want a fighter, regardless of wing.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he doesn’t think voters view the question through a progressive-versus-moderate lens, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Democrats showed electability across the board.