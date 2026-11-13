Rich Logis, founder of Leaving MAGA (provided photo)

As the “blue tsunami" swept through on Election Night, Rich Logis received a message about his nonprofit Leaving MAGA.

“I had someone write to us, reach out, and say, ‘I was MAGA, and I understand now that MAGA is based on a series of lies and falsehoods,’” Logis said.

Also Read: 'Do not write the obituary': Leaving MAGA founder sounds alarm as ex-devotees quit Trump

With Democrats flipping more than 40 House and eight Senate seats to gain control of both chambers of Congress, many previously devoted Donald Trump followers likely broke away from voting for Republicans, said Logis, who founded the growing nonprofit and online community of ex-MAGA supporters in 2024.

“The results show they were so overwhelmingly in favor of Democrats that there had to have been people in MAGA who are having doubts or people who have quietly left who voted blue,” Logis said.

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

“I think my hypothesis is accurate that there are people in MAGA who have been questioning their beliefs and are feeling maybe alone right now and afraid as they're doubting their support for Trump and MAGA.

“I think that some of them came out and voted for Democratic candidates, and I expect Leaving MAGA to become even busier than we have been this year.”

That follows an influx of members who'd been contacting Logis' group even before the election showed a massive, nationwide swing away from Trump's movement.

Leaving MAGA has grown to 40 members who have shared their stories of losing friends, family relationships and marriages due to their support of MAGA, committing crimes in Trump’s name, embracing Christian nationalism, rationalizing racism and believing conspiracies, Logis said.

The group’s website traffic has grown to 660,000 unique visitors from January through early November 2026, compared to 542,000 in 2025, Logis said.

“I would like to think that our messaging, our work, our billboards, at least played some small part in getting the country to shift away from MAGA and Trump and the Republican Party,” Logis said.

Logis said some supporters have reached out to say, “Leaving MAGA deserves some credit for what's happened. Your influence has definitely been a factor.”

Before the election, Leaving MAGA put up more than 50 billboards across 29 states, including in New York City’s Times Square.

"We've seen an uptick in the last several months since our billboards went up of people in MAGA contacting us and saying that they're questioning their beliefs, that they're having doubts, that they're scared and are looking for support and services from us and are looking for a new place and community to go as they think about leaving MAGA,” Logis said.

Rich Logis, founder of Leaving MAGA (provided photo)

An electronic sign displays the message "Leaving Maga?..Good You're Not Alone" above Times Square in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., July 30, 2026.

Former Trump supporters in the group anticipated historic voter turnout for the midterm election and suffering for Republicans as the party maintains its ties to Trump, who faces remarkably lowapproval ratings.

“The GOP has been the MAGA party for 10 years, so how do they disentangle themselves from MAGA to become a non-MAGA GOP?” Logis asked.

Logis said he encourages Democrats to offer “grace” to people who’ve left MAGA or are having doubts and to remember “we, as a country, concur more than we disagree" as evidenced by the midterm election results.

With another two years of Trump in the Oval Office and to keep momentum for 2028, left-leaning voters should consider “forming unlikely but necessary alliances” with folks who have left MAGA,” Logis said.

“I think the fracturing within the Republican Party is real. I think that some of the fracturing within MAGA is real, but I do believe that MAGA is going to survive, even if it might be slightly weakened, because it's been the dominant ideology of the right for more than 10 years,” Logis said.

Leaving MAGA stresses being “non-judgmental” of former MAGA supporters who may be “feeling confused and scared because they're starting to realize that maybe they made a mistake supporting Trump and MAGA,” Logis said.

While the Democrats are riding high on their election victories, Logis said MAGA should still be taken seriously — even once Trump’s term ends.

“I think we, as a country, have to be careful to not write prematurely the obituary of MAGA,” Logis said. “We have to remember there are still millions of people whose identities are very, very much intertwined with being in MAGA, and for many people in MAGA, it's the first time in their lives that they have felt seen and heard, and we can't underestimate that.

“We have to remember that MAGA is still with us. It is still dominant within the Republican Party.”