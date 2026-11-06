Laura Loomer pulls the plug on her show after Trump work left her ‘running on empty’

FILE PHOTO: Laura Loomer arrives ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump's debate with Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Far-right activist Laura Loomer is stepping away from one of her biggest platforms, confessing her nonstop devotion to President Donald Trump has cost her.

Loomer announced Thursday on X that she is taking a hiatus from "Loomer Unleashed," the show she livestreams twice a week, after admitting she has been "running on empty for too long."

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"Family, my personal life, my upcoming wedding, a healthy work life balance and just the act of having a life outside of my show and my work have all been on hold," Loomer wrote.

Loomer said she has been "going nonstop supporting President Trump" since he launched his first campaign by riding down the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015. She called herself "chronically tuned in" and boasted, "I am a machine. Some days I work more than 18 hours."

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"There is more to life than work though, and I am trying to learn that and practice it," she wrote. "It's been very hard for me to be honest. Very very hard."

Loomer added that she wants to redesign her studio and plan her wedding with her fiancé, writing, "He deserves to see me happy, and I deserve to be happy."

In a video attached to the post, Loomer tied the timing of her break to the midterms.

"Now that the 2026 midterm elections are finally behind us, I'm taking a brief hiatus from my show," she said, adding that she has spent "a lot of time fighting for our country and for President Trump, sometimes at the expense of my own personal life if I'm being totally honest."

The break won't last long. Loomer said she will spend the "one to two month show hiatus" overhauling her studio for what comes next.

"I'll also be reworking and upgrading my production studio in preparation for my news coverage and all of the opposition research that I'll be doing for the 2028 presidential election season, which has officially begun," she said.

Her post made it clear she isn't going quiet. "I'll still be paying attention, fully supporting President Trump, breaking news, commenting on news, doing research and I'll be around," she wrote. "But, I won't be doing my show for a while."