Lauren Boebert cries ‘very unusual voting patterns’ while trailing in deep-red district

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after the House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution on the ongoing conflict with Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Le

Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) campaign is hinting that something is off with the count in the deep-red district she picked to keep her seat safe.

Scott Gessler, an attorney for Boebert's campaign, said in a statement Thursday that the team is "investigating some very unusual voting patterns" in her race against Democrat Eileen Laubacher and expects the contest "to head to a recount, one way or another."

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Gessler claimed ballot returns since election night have been "Trending in Congresswoman Boebert's direction, consistently lowering the margin under one percentage point." The statement did not say what the unusual patterns were or where the campaign spotted them.

The count has not moved in a straight line. Kyle Clark, a local anchor at 9NEWS, reported Thursday that Laubacher's 2.2% lead had shrunk to 0.65% by midday, then grew back to 0.77%.

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Gessler added that "every legal vote must be counted accurately, fully, and transparently," and said the campaign "will continue to investigate throughout the process."

Any recount push runs into a hard number. Even at its narrowest Thursday, Laubacher’s 2,376-vote lead sat well above the roughly 880-vote margin that would trigger an automatic recount under Colorado law, according to the Coloradoan.

Boebert's path also narrowed when Weld County, which gives her a bigger lead than any other county in the district, finished counting. Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes, a Republican, told Clark her office was done aside from ballots with signature problems and those forwarded from other counties. Most of the remaining ballots sit in counties Laubacher is carrying.

Boebert told Clark on Wednesday that "this is not a eulogy here" and that "the race has not been called." The Associated Press had not called it as of Thursday afternoon.

The 4th District was supposed to be a safer bet. Boebert won her old western Colorado district in 2022 by a margin so narrow it required a recount, then announced in late 2023 that she would run in the more Republican 4th, according to the Coloradoan.

Signature fixes and ballots from military and overseas voters are due by the end of Nov. 12, and counties finish tabulating Nov. 13, according to David B. Wheeler, president of American Muckrakers, a political action committee that has focused on Boebert.