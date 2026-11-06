‘Blew up in their faces’: Jen Psaki floored as GOP vote-rigging plot ends in failure

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) arrives for a classified briefing for all members of the U.S. House of Representatives with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the situation in Venezuela, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MS NOW’s Jen Psaki said on her Thursday edition of "The Briefing" that Republican redistricting efforts “blew up in their faces,” costing the party seats in several states it tried to redraw.

Psaki said that if current margins hold, three in four Americans will live in a state with a Democratic governor. In fact, she noted, Democrats now control enough state legislatures that they could overhaul how presidents are elected without amending the Constitution, by getting all the states they control to adopt a popular vote compact.

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She said Republicans went to great lengths to hold power, and that the efforts did not just fail but backfired. In Texas, she said, Republicans tried to draw five new safe seats, lost four of them plus two others, and now sit one seat down rather than five up. In North Carolina, she said, a map meant to add one Republican seat is on track to lose at least five.

In Florida, where she said Republicans had their best night, they sought four new seats but may gain only one, or none.

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Psaki said Republicans spent $133 million defending the redrawn seats, not counting lobbying and travel by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. She called the effort “a big old, expensive, embarrassing flop.”

She also said tech tycoon Elon Musk “basically lit on fire” about half a billion dollars backing Republican Senate candidates who have all lost so far. “Republicans lost on basically every front in this election,” she said.