'Good riddance': Columnist decries Mike Johnson's damage to 'vital' speakership

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) attends a press conference following a House Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf argues in a column that outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) did more than any other speaker to undermine the House’s constitutional role.

Friedersdorf says Johnson’s approach was summed up in his remark that he had “no intention of getting in the way of President Trump and his administration,” made when asked about tariffs, a power the Constitution gives Congress. In Friedersdorf’s view, Johnson stayed loyal to Trump and betrayed the "vital" institution he was supposed to lead. He says he is judging Johnson on how he protected the House’s independence, not on ideology.

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The columnist faults Johnson for siding with Trump over fiscal conservatives on a spending bill that Friedersdorf says broke Johnson’s own standard for using the power of the purse. He also calls the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Johnson’s biggest legislative achievement, a bill expected to add trillions to deficits. He writes that Johnson blocked or hindered members from voting against Trump’s tariffs and tried to prevent an Iran war-powers vote, though one eventually happened despite him.

He adds that Johnson cut a session short in 2025 to delay a vote on the Epstein files, and waited 50 days to swear in Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AL).

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Democrats accused Johnson of delaying her swearing-in because her signature would force a vote on the Epstein files. Johnson denied the connection and later voted to release them after Trump changed his position, Friedersdorf notes.

Friedersdorf also says the House never authorized the wars in Venezuela or Iran and largely abandoned oversight of the president amid corruption allegations. He compares Johnson with Denny Hastert and concludes the current House gave up more of its role. He concedes there is no definite way to name the worst speaker.

Friedersdorf notes voters ousted House Republicans on Tuesday, with Democrats projected to hold at least a 50-seat majority in 2027. He ends by wishing Johnson “good riddance.”