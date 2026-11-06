Trump reveals secretive meeting with top Putin envoy as he teases ‘big’ deal

President Donald Trump speaks at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump revealed Thursday that he privately met with a top Russian official at the White House but refused to disclose what they discussed.

That’s according to The New York Times, which reported that Trump instead teased a sweeping agreement in the Oval Office that could extend far beyond Ukraine.

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“I can’t tell you what I discussed,” Trump told reporters. “But I’m just telling you, there’s going to be an agreement, it’s going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine.”

Trump appeared to be referring to Kirill Dmitriev, a senior envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited the White House earlier Thursday for an event hosted by first lady Melania Trump.

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Trump acknowledged meeting with the Russian envoy, but said he had not met with Ukrainian officials who also attended the event, the Times reported.

The president offered few details about the potential agreement, though he suggested its reach could be enormous.

“It might involve all of Europe,” Trump said. “It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone is going to be thrilled.”

The latest Iran war remarks from Trump come as the Times reported that there is "little sign that the Trump administration’s efforts are bringing the war closer to an end.”

"Instead, Mr. Trump has been widely criticized by Democrats, as well as some Republicans, for being too solicitous of Mr. Putin and refusing to put more pressure on Russia," the outlet said.

The meeting also comes ahead of scheduled peace talks involving U.S., Russian and Ukrainian officials in the United Arab Emirates next week.