Trump rages over election night market plunge: ‘Such a sad thing to watch!’

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform with a gloomy tantrum about the stock market and insults for his political opponents.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump blamed the election results for what he called one of the worst days in stock market history, lamenting that it was "such a sad thing to watch!" He claimed it had taken "so much work" to push the market to record heights, and he told followers their 401(k)s had dropped as a result.

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"Remember, it wasn't Republicans, it was Dumocrats," Trump insisted. He closed with a vague vow that the country would "soon, one way or the other" be "BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE."

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