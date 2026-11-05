White House warns conservative allies it's 'monitoring' them after GOP wipeout: report

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House en route to Kansas, in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Two days after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress, the Trump White House sent more than 3,000 conservative groups a memo with an ominous warning highlighted in yellow, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday in an exclusive.

“As always, we are monitoring statements, press releases, and media engagements from your organizations,” the memo said.

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The warning was the last line of a message from the White House Office of Public Liaison that listed Trump’s accomplishments and pledged to stop Democrats from undoing them. Leaders of two prominent conservative groups confirmed to the Journal that they received it.

A White House spokesperson denied the email was a threat and told the Journal the office has used similar language before. Earlier emails the outlet reviewed asked groups to share statements supporting Trump but made no mention of any efforts to monitor them.

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The move comes as the Journal described a conservative coalition with President Donald Trump at its center “that is beginning to splinter.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz blamed Trump’s tariffs for driving up costs and said the Iran war had dragged on too long. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the results a rebuke of both Trump and Congress.

Trump stumbled out of Tuesday’s high-stakes election weakened, the Journal wrote, “with his influence in the party under threat.”

“As Republicans look to the 2028 presidential election, they will have to decide whether to continue to embrace Trumpism or chart a new path for the party,” the outlet concluded.