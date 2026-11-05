Far-right pastor drops chilling threat after midterm wipeout: 'We will win'

'A Man's Hand Putting His Vote In The Ballot Box' [Shutterstock]

Far-right pastor Joel Webbon, known for pushing fascist and Christian nationalist extremism, said on Thursday that his cause will seize power in America — and they won't need the consent of the American people to do it.

"You've given me no choice, because MAGA won't listen, the GOP won't listen. So we're going to build it anyways, even if it is too late. Here's the one whitepill, though. If it is too late, our plan does not require a majority vote. So when I say we will win, I'm not saying that we will win through democracy. I'm just saying that we'll win."

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This marks the latest rhetorical escalation in Webbon's teased plan to take over the country; he has said he is drawing up "battle plans" and that it is a matter of when, not if, Christian nationalism takes over the country.

Webbon is known for his extremely retrogressive views.

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He has claimed that it violates the natural order to let women speak and go about independent life in public. He has also said that white people who don't properly tell their kids to stay away from Black people are unfit to be parents.

Christian nationalism is an extremist splinter movement that holds that America was created specifically to be a Christian homeland and that all secular law and the Constitution should be subordinated to far-right interpretations of Biblical law.