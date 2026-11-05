Retired NFL star denies connection to MAGA youth group as images circulate

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, U.S. October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski says he and girlfriend Camille Kostek have no affiliation with Turning Point USA, after photos of the couple at the group’s tent in New Hampshire spread on Election Day, People magazine reported.

Gronkowski, 37, and Kostek, 34, met fans near a polling place Tuesday, where he autographed jerseys and posed for pictures at a tent displaying the Turning Point USA logo, said the report. The conservative group was founded by the late Charlie Kirk, and his widow, Erika Kirk, became CEO after his death in September 2025. It focuses on recruiting conservative voters, especially on high school and college campuses, and has played a key role in voter outreach for President Donald Trump and MAGA-endorsed candidates.

Also Read: Schumer reckoning imminent as posse of new senators circles: 'He's holding us back'

In an Instagram statement Thursday, Gronkowski called the reaction “upsetting and eye-opening” and said the couple is “not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

He said they visited Goffstown High School, then walked across the street after fans shouted their names, signed some items, took pictures, and left for their next stop.

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

Gronkowski said the couple posed for photos with people of all political views that morning. He said they can’t control how the media portrays it, and that they wanted to “shut down the false narratives.” He called it disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context for clicks, and asked people to be kind to one another.

Kostek reposted the statement to her Instagram Story.