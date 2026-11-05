‘Winter is coming’: Uproar as ‘most destructive’ Trump DOJ civil rights chief quits

Harmeet Dhillon speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Critics warned that congressional oversight was coming for the Justice Department as Harmeet Dhillon, whom former officials called the “most destructive” civil rights chief in the department’s history, quit President Donald Trump’s administration.

Dhillon, who has run the department’s Civil Rights Division since April 2025, resigned Thursday as assistant attorney general for civil rights, Fox News reported, after Republicans lost the House and Senate in this week’s midterm elections.

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The reactions poured in on X after Bloomberg Law reported that morning that she planned to step down, the first senior Justice Department official to do so since Democrats’ midterm wins.

Her exit drew condemnation from former Justice Department officials and praise from conservatives.

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“Harmeet Dhillon has been the most destructive, lawless, and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in DOJ history,” former officials at Justice Connection said in a statement that reporter Scott MacFarlane shared on X.

“It’s a massive loss to see Harmeet Dhillon departing as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights,” Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted on X. “She’s been my favorite member of the administration and should have been Attorney General from day one.”

Dhillon had positioned herself to succeed Pam Bondi as attorney general after Trump fired Bondi in April, but Trump chose Todd Blanche.

“Terrible news if true. She has been excellent for 2A,” Kostas Moros, an attorney with the Second Amendment Foundation, responded on X.

In December 2025, Government Executive reported that the department had recently created a new Second Amendment Section within the division.

“Winter is coming for Trump’s Department of Revenge, which will soon experience real oversight,” legal journalist Adam Klasfeld wrote on X, sharing Bloomberg Law’s report. “Exhibit A for the fact that they know it.”

Dhillon has rejected that kind of criticism. “Critics calling equal enforcement ‘weaponization’ are telling on themselves,” she said in an October statement to NPR.

Dhillon became one of the administration’s most visible figures in its fights over elections.

“Dhillon has been the face of many of the Trump administration’s efforts to get involved in state election administration,” Votebeat managing editor Nathaniel Rakich posted.

“Dhillon wielded the enormous power of the Justice Department to threaten universities, state and local officials, and election workers in spurious cases that rarely won in court,” the Justice Connection statement said.

Judges have thrown out more than two dozen of the division’s lawsuits demanding state voter data, NPR reported in October.

Democrats take control of both chambers in January, and their targets include the department’s depleted career workforce and prosecutions tied to Trump’s political agenda, former congressional oversight lawyers told Bloomberg Government.

“After she upended the division’s mission-critical work, the civil servants who dedicated their careers to protecting vulnerable communities were instead told to target them – and more than three-quarters of the division’s lawyers left,” the Justice Connection statement continued.

“We’ve also seen full blown political purges of lawyers and other staff,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee, told the outlet.

Testimony from former employees will be pivotal to Democrats’ case even without the department’s cooperation, Bloomberg Government reported, and Justice Connection founder Stacey Young, a former senior department attorney, told the outlet those employees would be more willing to speak out if Congress showed real interest.

Justice Connection released a letter in December 2025 from more than 200 former division staffers, who wrote that the administration “launched a coordinated effort to drive us out.”

“Harmeet Dhillon saw the election results and decided she’d rather be a private citizen than a congressional witness,” progressive commentator Alex Cole wrote on X.

But Dhillon had told allies she would leave the department after the midterms, Bloomberg Law reported, and she said in an August interview with the outlet that she planned to return to her California law firm.