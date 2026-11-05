Haley Stevens vanishes from buzzy post-midterm event after ‘despicable betrayal’ rebuke

US Representative Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat and the rival Abdul El-Sayed defeated in the Senate primary, speaks with the media next to Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers who she endorsed, after attending the Perfecting Church in Detroit, Michigan, US November 1, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Embattled Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) has dropped off the panel for what the Washington Sun called one of “D.C.’s most anticipated post-midterm events.”

Stevens lost Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed in August and endorsed him afterward. Then, on Nov. 1, just two days before the election, she stunned her party by switching her support to Republican Mike Rogers, appearing with him after a service at a Detroit church. The reversal came after El-Sayed uninvited her from a campaign event. El-Sayed won anyway.

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The backlash was swift. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the move a “despicable betrayal,” and DNC Chair Ken Martin said it was “a betrayal of the values of the Democratic Party.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that she had “blindsided everyone and isolated herself from the House Democratic caucus,” the Sun reported. Her longtime chief of staff and several other aides resigned, and Stevens later sought protection from the U.S. Marshals Service after receiving death threats, Axios reported.

Now Stevens is sitting out Thursday’s postelection debrief at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was added to the lineup in her place, according to the report.

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In an email to attendees announcing Raskin’s addition, the school said only that “Congresswoman Haley Stevens is no longer able to attend the event.”

Raskin will join CNN’s Manu Raju, who is moderating, progressive strategist Morris Katz, an adviser to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Inside Elections editor and publisher Nathan Gonzalez.

Stevens’ office did not immediately respond to the Sun’s request for comment.