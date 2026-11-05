Trump waves white flag at Democrats after midterm rout: ‘The country has had enough’

US President Donald Trump looks on as media members are asked to leave after he spoke alongside Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired US schoolteacher who was recently freed after serving a prison sentence in Russia following his conviction on mercenary charges, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

President Donald Trump hasn’t spoken to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries since Democrats swept control of Congress.

However, in some of his first comments about the Republican Party's midterm election drubbing, he insisted Thursday to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl that the parties can still work together.

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“I think we can get along. It’s good for the country if we do. The country has had enough,” Trump told Karl.

Trump said other Democrats have reached out. “There are others — not them — but people, other Democrats, who have been calling,” he said. “I have friends over there.”

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Trump also downplayed questions about the future of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has faced mounting criticism over the Iran war. “I have every intention to keep him,” Trump told Karl.

He acknowledged getting calls from people unhappy with Hegseth: “I get these calls, you know, about him. I don’t understand why.”

He also conceded that a replacement would be easier to confirm before Democrats take over the Senate in January.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said he plans to force a House vote on his articles of impeachment against Hegseth as soon as next week.

The Kentucky Republican, who lost his GOP primary to a Trump-backed challenger, introduced articles of impeachment in September, but he accused House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) of canceling the final session to avoid that vote.