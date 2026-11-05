'Cowards and losers!' Trump super PAC aide melts down over unflattering pre-election leaks

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a MAGA hat during a rally at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, U.S., October 11, 2024. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

A MAGA Inc. spokesman is lashing out at leaked accounts of Trump strategists mocking their own midterm prospects, calling the people behind them “cowards and losers,” after a New York Times report on a bleak pre-election call.

Democrats scored a massive romp in the midterm election, winning solid majorities in both the House and Senate while flipping several governorships in states President Donald Trump carried two years ago.

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The Daily Beast, citing the Times, reports that on a video call six days before the election with more than two dozen Trump strategists, the team joked grimly as the campaign deteriorated. Pollster Tony Fabrizio asked, “Do you want the white pill first, or the black pill first?” James Blair, who took leave from his White House role in April to lead Trump’s midterm operation, said to laughter, “I’m getting my affairs in order. I suggest everybody else do the same,” according to four people on the call.

The Beast says the 30-minute call kept that theme. Blair joked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had just lost his majority: “At least Bibi won. He’ll protect us.” Fabrizio added, “Maybe we could get asylum in Israel.” Blair then said sarcastically, “Look, it’s fine. I think we’ll just pull a Mike Lindell and demand a recount regardless of how many points we’re down.” The group also joked about “Battleground Mississippi,” a state Trump carried by nearly 23 points in 2024.

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As of Thursday morning, the Mississippi Senate race there remained too close to call, with Democrat Scott Colom leading.

A close Trump aide told the Times the president privately wondered, “If we never went into Iran, what do you think would happen in the midterms?” On a separate call a week before, Blair appeared to mock some GOP candidates: “I have seen the enemy. And it is us.” Fabrizio agreed: “In many places.”

MAGA Inc. spokesman Alex Pfeiffer said the leaks are “made-up quotes and false gossip” that belittle the president’s investment in the party’s effort. “They are cowards and losers,” he said. A White House official said candidate quality matters and that “President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves.”