Trump fumes Fox News 'bears responsibility' at midnight after midterm 'massacre'

Donald Trump walks at the White House. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

President Donald Trump capped a disastrous election night for Republicans, which Politico headlined as a “massacre,” by once again blaming Fox News.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress on Tuesday. They retook the House majority after four years, and according to Associated Press projections, they also won the Senate with at least 51 seats, with a handful of races still being counted.

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Democrats flipped Senate seats in deep-red territory. James Talarico beat Ken Paxton in Texas, Sherrod Brown ousted Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio, Roy Cooper defeated Trump’s hand-picked candidate Michael Whatley in North Carolina, Adam Hamilton unseated Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas, and Annie Andrews won in South Carolina. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed held the seat for Democrats despite Trump’s last-minute attacks.

As the defeats piled up Tuesday night, Trump posted sporadically on Truth Social, aiming much of his anger at the conservative network.

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In his final post of the night, around midnight, he wrote:

“Why does FoxNews have Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City, on air, ranting and raving like a Lunatic? He left the City in disgrace, and the damage he caused was incalculable — It has never been the same, and now he’s telling us how to run America. FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump did not acknowledge his own role in the losses, which came after months of polls showing record-low approval ratings for him heading into the midterms.