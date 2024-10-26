'Incredibly surprising': Trump shocks political analyst with 'curious strategy' on women

Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Donald Trump's "curious strategy" to reach women in the waning days of the presidential election is "incredibly surprising," according to Alexi McCammond, who serves as an opinion editor focusing on the 2024 election for the Washington Post.

McCammond appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss Trump's efforts to reach women.

The host played a clip of the former president calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "dope," and asked what McCammond thinks of Trump airing his "grievances" on rally stages.

"I was just shaking my head," McCammond said. "That was the first time I had heard him talking like that. It's incredibly surprising that, in the final days of an election where Roe is on the ballot, reproductive rights are on the ballot, rather, he is attacking and degrading and demeaning women and reminding women of all the ways he talks about us and feels about us and will go out of his way to attack and belittle us. And I just think that is a curious strategy if you want women to vote for you."

The host, Alex Witt, said she, too, was "shaking her head."

