    'Incredibly surprising': Trump shocks political analyst with 'curious strategy' on women

    By David McAfee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoYKT_0wNcVUKx00
    Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

    Donald Trump's "curious strategy" to reach women in the waning days of the presidential election is "incredibly surprising," according to Alexi McCammond, who serves as an opinion editor focusing on the 2024 election for the Washington Post.

    McCammond appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss Trump's efforts to reach women.

    The host played a clip of the former president calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "dope," and asked what McCammond thinks of Trump airing his "grievances" on rally stages.

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    ALSO READ: People have had enough': Here are the 3 'big-picture' reasons why Kamala Harris will win

    "I was just shaking my head," McCammond said. "That was the first time I had heard him talking like that. It's incredibly surprising that, in the final days of an election where Roe is on the ballot, reproductive rights are on the ballot, rather, he is attacking and degrading and demeaning women and reminding women of all the ways he talks about us and feels about us and will go out of his way to attack and belittle us. And I just think that is a curious strategy if you want women to vote for you."

    The host, Alex Witt, said she, too, was "shaking her head."

    Watch below or click the link here.

    Watch the video at this link.

    Herbert Martin
    11h ago
    Trump claims every woman on the planet loves him and that they're all sexual infatuated with him throwing herself at him, has Trump has said many times the entire world loves Trump
    guest
    21h ago
    Trump's corruption runs deep. Doesn't it make you wonder what other sinister things has he done behind our backs we're not privy too? He uses, manipulates and sacrifices people to do his dirty work and throws them in the lions' den. We cannot allow this anymore. We must stand together to beat this evil. If Trump ever becomes president again. What will happen to us, our country, our freedoms. People our country is at risk, we are all at risk. Can you imagine Trump with all the powers of the President of the United States again? He will do whatever it takes to save himself and only himself! You've seen it with your own eyes, witnessed Jan 6. We as Americans MUST do our duty to save our country and stop DONALD TRUMP!!!!!
