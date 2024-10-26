Raw Story
'Incredibly surprising': Trump shocks political analyst with 'curious strategy' on women
By David McAfee,2 days ago
Related SearchTrump'S election strategyAlexi MccammondDonald TrumpPolitical campaign tacticsWomen in politicsPresidential election
Comments / 144
Add a Comment
Herbert Martin
11h ago
guest
21h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN23 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
Fox News8 days ago
WashingtonExaminer5 days ago
Fox News3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Raw Story23 days ago
The Hill2 days ago
Snopes5 days ago
I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 26 Photos, But I'm Gonna Show Them To You Justtttt In Case They Inexplicably Disappear
BuzzFeed2 days ago
Raw Story28 days ago
Raw Story29 days ago
The New Republic18 days ago
the-independent.com5 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
POLITICO3 days ago
Trump Rally Speaker Jokes About Black People ‘Carving Watermelons’ and Puerto Rico Being ‘A Floating Pile of Garbage’
Mediaite1 day ago
The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
Markets Insider2 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
Salon10 days ago
Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
Latin Times3 days ago
Raw Story8 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
The Apprentice: Trump biopic is riddled with perfect examples of a man with the ‘dark triad’ of personality traits
The Conversation UK3 days ago
Raw Story24 days ago
Eric Trump Says His Father Should Pardon ‘Dirtbag’ Hunter Biden: ‘Can’t Go After Presidential Kids… Won’t Have Any Good Candidates’
Mediaite2 days ago
The Associated Press2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.