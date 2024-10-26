Open in App
    • Raw Story

    Watch: Trump speaks in Pennsylvania just days away from election

    By David McAfee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svMgG_0wNc237N00
    Donald Trump (Jim WATSON/AFP)

    Donald Trump just took the stage in Pennsylvania for a campaign rally just days from the end of the election.

    The former president spoke in the swing state shortly after Michelle Obama gave a speech while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris.

    ALSO READ: People have had enough': Here are the 3 'big-picture' reasons why Kamala Harris will win

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    Watch the live feed below or click the link.

    Watch the video at this link.

    Comments / 14

    Add a Comment
    brewmkr65
    20h ago
    Oh ya. What a stupid hat. Only a complete loser would wear a hat like that. If I had a hat like that could I be a stupid ass too?
    brewmkr65
    20h ago
    He's already lost.
    View all comments

