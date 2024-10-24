Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    Key health care program in line to get 'hammered' if Trump wins

    By Brad Reed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edQ0H_0wKEIAxF00
    Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport. (Shutterstock.com)

    Huffington Post's Jonathan Cohn has written a new piece of analysis showing that Medicaid appears in line to get "hammered" should former President Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

    Cohn notes that the former president has repeatedly claimed that he would not touch Social Security and Medicare, which leads Cohn to believe that he and his allies would target Medicaid, which mostly goes to low-income Americans.

    "While it’s an open question whether they would be able to get major cuts all the way through Congress, the consequences would be substantial, for the federal budget and for the many millions of Americans who depend on the program," writes Cohn, who traces the GOP's obsession with axing Medicaid back decades.

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    ALSO READ: 'He’s mentally ill:' NY laughs ahead of Trump's Madison Square Garden rally

    He notes that this obsession is still with the GOP, which has proposed new measures as recently as this year to gut Medicaid.

    "This year’s official House Republican budget resolution , the most recently proposed budget from the House Republican Study Committee (which represents conservative Republicans) and the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 all contain some version of a proposal to reduce or limit Medicaid spending significantly," he writes.

    Cohn believes that the reason Trump and the GOP will target Medicaid is simple: They will need money to offset the costs of their massive proposed tax cuts.

    "Making them permanent is likely to cost several trillion dollars, according to budget projections," Cohn argues. "And for a variety of reasons ― some having to do with the rules of the arcane budget process Republicans would likely need to use to get legislation through the Senate ― a GOP-led Congress would probably try to offset the costs of those tax cuts by also cutting something else. If Medicare, Social Security and defense funding are all off the table, Medicaid would be the obvious place to turn , given that it’s the next biggest spending item in the budget."

    Related Search

    Medicaid cutsSocial Security and MedicareDonald Trump2024 presidential electionFayetteville regional airportSocial Security

    Comments / 159

    Add a Comment
    Tnt
    1h ago
    He cares a lot !!!!
    Misty
    1h ago
    Surprisingly, supporters of his, whom I know, and whom are retired and on SS, still support him despite his stated, or perhaps clandestine, plans to slash them.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Makes Outrageous Comment To Parents Of School Shooting Victims
    HuffPost8 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent3 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times25 days ago
    'His brain is so broken': Trump labeled 'not well' after new verbal slip-up at town hall
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy7 days ago
    Vance tells Harris ‘shut the hell up!’ and calls John Kelly a 'disgruntled ex-employee'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Barron Trump’s best friend hits out at Kamala Harris over ‘stupid’ comment
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Melania is trying to cause Trump all 'the misery she possibly can': James Carville
    Raw Story20 days ago
    Black 9-year-old attempted suicide after cops handcuffed him: mother
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    'Heed his warning': More than a dozen ex-Trump officials back John Kelly's latest claims
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Montana Republican stands by racism ahead of historic Biden apology to Native Americans
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    'I want to shake people': Ex-Trump aide questions why voters don’t believe former staffers
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Extremely concerning': Postal worker accused of dumping election-related mail in woods
    Raw Story15 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Trump considers pardoning Hunter Biden: Prosecuting him is 'very bad for the country'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Republicans’ healthcare proposal if Trump wins? More private Medicare
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    Trump claims ‘extreme power’ of president in new threat
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Watch: Beyoncé joins Kamala Harris at Texas rally
    Raw Story12 hours ago
    'Hell no!' Guy with Trump tattoo says he's voting Harris
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    'Not going to go down that road': Fox News host swiftly shuts down mention of John Kelly
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Economy no longer as accurate at predicting elections — but there's a catch: expert
    Raw Story15 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy