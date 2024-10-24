'Crop cut': Trump accused of hypocrisy after Fox News edits his barbershop remarks

Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Turnberry. (Shutterstock.com)

Vice President Kamala Harris' supporters have questions for Donald Trump about the " crop cut " Fox News gave the former president at a Bronx barbershop and the election interference accusations he hurled at CBS.

A CNN report Thursday revealing Fox News edited Trump's "rambling comments" during a New York City campaign event spurred outrage that came just days after the former president threatened "60 Minutes" for editing an interview with Harris.

"How many segments has Fox News itself run on 60 Minutes' edits to the Harris interview?" asked the Bulwark's Sam Stein . "What are the rules here? Does Fox now have to lose its broadcasting license? Is this a violation of the Geneva Conventions?"

The threat of losing its broadcasting license is one Trump levied at CBS News over the interview with Harris that he ducked out of on Oct. 1 amid concerns that his cognitive health is in decline .

His allies went so far as to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission , whose chair Jessica Rosenworcel has condemned Trump's comments as " threats against free speech ."

A CBS attorney on Wednesday told Trump's attorneys his complaints were based on a "false premise" that its journalists improperly cast Harris in a better light .

Trump's accusation may be why Harris spokesperson James Singer decided Thursday to share the following line from CNN's report on Fox News: "Fox’s edits omitted numerous Trump tangents and exaggerations."

According to the report, those tangents included Trump's praise of authoritarian Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and false claims about Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio.

Matt Corridoni , another campaign spokesperson, had a single-word question: "OH? 'Fox News edited Trump’s rambling answers and false claims in barbershop interview…'"

Journalist Jennifer Schulze expressed her views more bluntly.

"Shocked not shocked that Fox is basically doing campaign ads for Trump," she said. "Credit to [CNN] for digging into it."