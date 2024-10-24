Raw Story
'Crop cut': Trump accused of hypocrisy after Fox News edits his barbershop remarks
By Kathleen Culliton,1 days ago
Related SearchTrump'S cognitive healthFox NewsTrump'S hypocrisyDonald TrumpMedia biasFox News controversy
Comments / 6
Add a Comment
DvO23
1d ago
Terry Ball
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story2 days ago
Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
The Independent1 day ago
Mediaite10 hours ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
MAGA Faithful Ditch Rally After Trump Tells Them He’s Running Hours Late Because of Joe Rogan Interview
Mediaite12 hours ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story1 day ago
The Current GA16 hours ago
Raw Story13 hours ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Raw Story11 hours ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
Raw Story15 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story20 hours ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Raw Story15 hours ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
Raw Story11 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.