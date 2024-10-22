'Sweet justice': Rudy Giuliani mocked as judge seizes almost all of his property

Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Former President Donald Trump's legal ally Rudy Giuliani was roundly mocked on social media after a devastating court order against him Tuesday.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor who has been one of Trump's most dedicated surrogates, helped push baseless lawsuits to try to throw out the 2020 presidential election, and ended up facing a $148 million default judgment in a defamation suit brought by a pair of Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, whom he had accused of stuffing the ballot box in Atlanta.

Already in a dire financial situation , and with his bid to shield his assets through bankruptcy being thrown out in court, a judge has ordered the seizure of Giuliani's New York penthouse and several other assets to start paying off the money.

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

Commenters had a field day over the new development.

"Well that is called sweet justice and should serve as a deterrent to others in this MAGA orbit," wrote former DOJ attorney and political consultant Julie Zebrak.

ALSO READ: 'He’s mentally ill:' NY laughs ahead of Trump's Madison Square Garden rally

"When you repeatedly lie about people committing election fraud in 2020, it can lead to $146 million judgments against you," wrote congressional reporter Jamie Dupree. "On the bright side, Rudy Giuliani won't have to sell his 3 World Series rings - at least not yet."

"A federal judge has ordered the property of election denying TRAITOR Rudy Giuliani to be put into receivership," wrote singer/songwriter Bill Madden. "Repeating the lies of the loathsome piece of sh-t, Giuliani put the lives of election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in danger — and he is now paying the price."

"The Martin Scorsese saga of the rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani is going to be excellent," wrote statehouse reporter Jake Zuckerman, noting that among the other possessions Giuliani has to surrender are a luxury watch collection, movie star Lauren Bacall's former Mercedes, and a jersey signed by baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.

Recommended Links: