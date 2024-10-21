Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    Trump: Dems can only win if they 'cheat' — but it's 'too early' for evidence

    By Sarah K. Burris,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYAml_0wGCPMiy00
    Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

    Donald Trump was forced to answer questions about his claims that Democrats were stealing the 2024 election.

    Ballots are being cased or mailed in, but election day hasn't even arrived, and Trump is already claiming that it will be stolen.

    When NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard asked Trump about his proof, he didn't have it.

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    Read Also: Behind the legal tactics Trump is using to dodge justice for January 6

    "About two hours ago, we were at another stop where I had the opportunity to ask Donald Trump, not a question about 'what will that cheating look like,' but instead, the question I presented to him was, 'have there been any specific incidents of cheating up to this point that you or Michael Whatley would like to present to the country?'"

    Despite continuing to claim that the election is being stolen, Trump told Hillyard, "No, not at this time. It's too early."

    Hillyard said that Trump then took the stage and claimed that the only way that Democrats would win the election was if they "were to cheat."

    In a Rolling Stone report , conservative lawyers flagged their concern that Trump is already laying the groundwork to claim fraud.

    "According to four conservative attorneys and other sources who’ve spoken to the former president on this matter, Trump intends to declare — as soon as on election night — that the race is being 'rigged' or 'stolen' from him, by pointing to slow vote counts of mail-in ballots in crucial battleground states as his evidence for supposed Democratic shenanigans afoot," reported Asawin Suebsaeng, Justin Glawe, and Andrew Perez.

    See the clip below or at the link here.

    \- YouTube www.youtube.com

    Watch the video at this link.

    Recommended Links:

    Comments / 281
    Add a Comment
    1023022908
    28m ago
    Every night, the night sky is so empty and silent. Only a few stars are shining, and the moon doesn't know where it has gone
    Maria Ajello
    44m ago
    Here we go again.Paving the road to perdition .He will not accept that he lost an election...ever.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic19 hours ago
    Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
    The Independent6 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'Don’t pay it!' Irate Trump reportedly backed out of paying slain soldier's funeral bill
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    Opinion: Trump’s music break may turn more voters than you think
    The Hill6 days ago
    Harris campaign responds after Muslim leader expelled from rally
    Raw Story12 hours ago
    'I was pushed by an elderly woman': Hecklers whine to Fox News after Kamala Harris rally
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'Stop the cheating': Fox News cuts away from Trump rally as he turns to election lies
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Reporter uncovers key missing detail of barber's story to Trump about $15K utility bill
    Raw Story13 hours ago
    First recipients of Elon Musk-backed $1M pro-Trump giveaway had already voted: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Trump praised for having 'dust' on his shoes at campaign stunt in hurricane-ravaged NC
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Trump Reveals How Far Back He Wants to Take America in Ominous Speech
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Trump Cruelly Selects Next Victims to Lose Rights via Executive Order
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Ex-Republican operative says Harris will win in November ‘maybe easily’
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    'Virtually nothing is correct': Fact-checker left stunned by Trump swing state attack ad
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Arizona Republican official cops a plea after refusing to certify 2022 election
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Trump brags about crowd size during interview via McDonald's drive-thru window
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Thousands of Farmers Could Unknowingly Face Federal Fines or Jail Time
    aginfo.net2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy