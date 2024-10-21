Trump: Dems can only win if they 'cheat' — but it's 'too early' for evidence

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump was forced to answer questions about his claims that Democrats were stealing the 2024 election.

Ballots are being cased or mailed in, but election day hasn't even arrived, and Trump is already claiming that it will be stolen.

When NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard asked Trump about his proof, he didn't have it.

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

Read Also: Behind the legal tactics Trump is using to dodge justice for January 6

"About two hours ago, we were at another stop where I had the opportunity to ask Donald Trump, not a question about 'what will that cheating look like,' but instead, the question I presented to him was, 'have there been any specific incidents of cheating up to this point that you or Michael Whatley would like to present to the country?'"

Despite continuing to claim that the election is being stolen, Trump told Hillyard, "No, not at this time. It's too early."

Hillyard said that Trump then took the stage and claimed that the only way that Democrats would win the election was if they "were to cheat."

In a Rolling Stone report , conservative lawyers flagged their concern that Trump is already laying the groundwork to claim fraud.

"According to four conservative attorneys and other sources who’ve spoken to the former president on this matter, Trump intends to declare — as soon as on election night — that the race is being 'rigged' or 'stolen' from him, by pointing to slow vote counts of mail-in ballots in crucial battleground states as his evidence for supposed Democratic shenanigans afoot," reported Asawin Suebsaeng, Justin Glawe, and Andrew Perez.

See the clip below or at the link here.

\- YouTube www.youtube.com

Watch the video at this link.

Recommended Links: