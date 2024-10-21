'Senile old man got bronzer on my fries': McDonald's slammed on Yelp over Trump photo-op

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter during a visit to McDonalds in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 20, 2024. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

The McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump posed for a photo op over the weekend has gotten slammed with negative reviews on Yelp, Newsweek reported Monday.

Many of the reviews appeared to be tongue-in-cheek, referencing the former president's various legal problems and his recent rants about celebrities' genitals .

"Customer service was a joke. Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn't wear gloves," one reviewer, "Karen S", stated. "Repeated himself several times, something about Ronald McDonald in the showers at the golf club? … 0 stars. Do not recommend."

Another reviewer, "Bill N", wrote, "The atmosphere was creepy with a convicted felon … behind the counter." Yet another, "Christopher F", complained his fries had "a long strand of disgusting yellow hair among them" and a "creepy old man" working the drive-through window "offered to pay me some hush money to keep this story quiet."

"Usually I hold high praise for a company that employs the mentally impaired but this one seemed more off then usual," stated "Chuck P."

Trump arranged the photo-op , where he worked the fry baskets and the drive-through window and shut down the restaurant's normal operation for hours, as a reference to his recent obsessive insistence that Vice President Kamala Harris fabricated her story about briefly working at a McDonald's in the 1980s between college semesters.

The claim appears to stem from a recent investigation by the right-wing Washington Free Beacon, which attempted to track down Harris' employment records and couldn't find them, and did not find McDonald's experience listed on her job application for her first county prosecutor job.

As many observers pointed out , McDonald's locations are individually franchised and are unlikely to keep perfect employment records going back decades . Additionally, a legal resume would not likely include food service experience.

The McDonald's Corporation, which did not permit the photo-op, has stated in response to the controversy: "McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President."

