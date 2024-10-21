Open in App
    Trump praised for having 'dust' on his shoes at campaign stunt in hurricane-ravaged NC

    By David Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pA38l_0wFsYYKi00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iBry_0wFsYYKi00
    Donald Trump speaks after North Carolina storm (Fox News/screen grab)

    Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) praised former President Donald Trump for getting "dust" on his shoes while visiting the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

    At a campaign stunt near Asheville on Monday, Trump asked Edwards to say a few words about the storm damage.

    "Thanks so much for taking the time to come to Western North Carolina," Edwards said. "We've seen other folks do a flyover. It is so heartening to see you here with some dust on your shoes, actually seeing what's taking place ."

    "We're so incredibly honored that you're going to help keep the emphasis on us rebuilding this beautiful community," he added.

    Edwards also congratulated Trump for another campaign stunt at a Pennsylvania McDonald's just a day earlier.

    "For those of you who did not get to see it, I offered because, you know, I also own McDonald's restaurants ," the lawmaker revealed. "I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter a day or so ago, and it was my honor to present President Trump with the French fry certification pin."

    With that, he took what appeared to be a "French fry certification" from his jacket pocket.

    "That's really nice," Trump remarked. "Thank you very much."

    Watch the video below from Fox News.

    Watch the video at this link.

