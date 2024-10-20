Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    'He weaves': Maria Bartiromo and Eric Trump try to clean up Trump's 'enemy within' mess

    By David Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q717z_0wEewpUy00
    Fox News/screen grab

    Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Eric Trump sought to clean up former President Donald Trump's threat to use the U.S. military against "radical left lunatics" and "the enemy from within."

    During a Sunday segment with Eric Trump on Fox News, Bartiromo complained that the media had focused on the former president's comments about "the enemy from within" after she interviewed him a week earlier.

    For his part, Eric Trump compared his dad's remarks to what he called "the Russia hoax."

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    "That hung over my father's presidency for a three-year period of time," he said. "They raided Melania's closet. They raided, you know, Barron's room... You had them ban him from Twitter, ban him from Facebook, ban him from Instagram."

    "And that's exactly what my father's talking about. That's the enemy within," he continued. "I mean, between the censorship and the legal lawfare and the political lawfare and the corruption and the weaponization of every political institution, there are tremendous enemies within."

    Bartiromo blamed Donald Trump's threat to use the military on his style of answering questions.

    NOW READ: Not even ‘Fox and Friends’ can hide Trump’s dementia

    "But what I'm saying is President Trump, and I know that you've heard your father talk about how he likes to weave," she said. "He goes to lots of different places and then he weaves in the answer to your question at the end."

    "And here I was specifically asking him about the idea of outside agitators coming out, creating chaos on election day, should it appear that he was winning," the Fox News host added. "Outlet after outlet, they took out my question on outside agitators entirely and they just ran him talking about Adam Schiff or the enemy within and getting the National Guard."

    Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link .

    Watch the video at this link.

    Recommended Links:

    Comments / 237
    Add a Comment
    Charles Williams
    2h ago
    you can put a tutu on a pig but it's still a pig. if you're explaining you're losing. there's no way to clean up what he said.
    Fuck Trump
    7h ago
    It Fox entertainment folks.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times14 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Not even ‘Fox and Friends’ can hide Trump’s dementia | Opinion
    Raw Story2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story2 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Geraldo Rivera Has No Clue How Latinos with ‘Any Self Respect’ Could Back ‘Absolute Racist’ Trump Amid Favorable Polling
    Mediaite7 days ago
    ‘Survivor 47’ Contestant Breaks Silence on Her Shocking Elimination
    Collider3 days ago
    'Stop the cheating': Fox News cuts away from Trump rally as he turns to election lies
    Raw Story23 hours ago
    Trump Is So Mad About His Bad Press That He’s Unleashed a New Threat
    The New Republic24 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Trump spills details about Barron’s dating life – and cracks joke about Melania’s nickname for son
    The Independent4 days ago
    Bret Baier says he made ‘a mistake’ during Harris interview
    NewsNation4 days ago
    Trump Cruelly Selects Next Victims to Lose Rights via Executive Order
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Warnings issued as Oscar rapidly intensifies into a hurricane
    theweathernetwork.com3 days ago
    Newsom on new Trump nickname: ‘What an embarrassment’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Al Pacino says he went from $50 million to broke, joining a long list of stars who've experienced money troubles
    Insider2 days ago
    Take the long view when deciding your vote: Ted Diadiun
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    'Insult to our intelligence': College student delivers basic civics lesson to Trump
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Greg Gutfeld Slams Media for Accurately Reporting That Trump Said Fox Wrote His Jokes
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Mike Pence Is Haunting This Election
    The Atlantic5 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    As the Harris Campaign Hits Arizona, New Poll Shows Trump's Latino Support in the State is Dwindling
    Latin Times23 days ago
    ‘Shark Tank’ Cast Says They Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over Mark Cuban’s Decision to Leave: ‘I Hope I’ll Get Over It’
    TheWrap3 days ago
    SNL mocks Trump’s dance-a-thon town hall and Harris’s Fox News interview in hilarious Cold Open
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    First recipients of Elon Musk-backed $1M pro-Trump giveaway had already voted: report
    Raw Story19 hours ago
    ‘Visibly Showing Disgust’: Trump Town Hall Audience Wasn’t Buying His ‘Stream Of Lies’
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Trump makes fries at Philadelphia McDonald's: 'I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala'
    Fox News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy