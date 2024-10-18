'You don't get to do that!' Ex-Trump adviser scolded as he talks over CNN host

Erica Hill and David Urban (CNN screengrab)

An ex-adviser to Donald Trump felt the wrath of a CNN host Friday as he defied her instructions and refused to stop talking.

David Urban, who still a staunch Trump supporter, had been deep in discussion with Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha about the presidential election when host Erica Hill tried to cut it off.

“We’re going to have to leave it there because we’re out of time,” she said.

But Urban, a frequent guest on the network, refused to listen.

“Just one quick one, one quick, one quick point,” he said before ignoring her protestations and continuing to talk for several seconds.

Hill gave him a withering look as he tried to tell viewers how badly Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was doing in Pennsylvania, and claiming the state's Democratic Sen. Bob Casey was trying to link himself to Trump instead of his own party’s candidate.

“Cats and dogs sleeping together,” he said. “It’s terrible.”

Finally, Hill took control again.

“David, next time you don't get to do that!” she reprimanded him.

“Every time, you go in for just one more.”

Watch the video below or at this link here.

