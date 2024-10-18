Trump admits he's demanding Rupert Murdoch stop running 'negative ads' on Fox News

Rupert Murdoch (Photo: Shutterstock)

Donald Trump ended his interview with "The Fox & Friends" by admitting he was about to issue some demands for the network's founder Rupert Murdoch.

Trump was in the studio on Friday morning for the show he typically calls into. He revealed it was because he was meeting with the media mogul, who Trump said he was demanding do more to help the campaign in the final 18 days.

"I have a very big event," Trump told the hosts.

"I'm going to tell him something very simple I can't talk to anybody else about. Don't put on negative commercials for 21 days," Trump listed as one of his demands.

"And don't put on — there are horrible people who come and lie," said Trump.

Brian Kilmeade dipped his head and laughed, wiping his eyes.

"I'm gonna say, 'Rupert, do it this way, and then we'll have a victory,' because I think everyone wants to have a victory," said Trump.

Trump inadvertently admitted that he was issuing political orders to a network that purports to report the news.

Thursday afternoon, Trump raged on Truth Social, where he complained host Suzanne Scott was allowing Democrats to come on air and "lie, and make up statements, with Fox, rarely having any counter to their storytelling?"

It's a similar complaint the left has made over the years. A Pew Research report revealed Democrats "distrust" the network more than any other outlet.

