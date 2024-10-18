Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    Trump admits he's demanding Rupert Murdoch stop running 'negative ads' on Fox News

    By Sarah K. Burris,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twfaF_0wCKAjMm00
    Rupert Murdoch (Photo: Shutterstock)

    Donald Trump ended his interview with "The Fox & Friends" by admitting he was about to issue some demands for the network's founder Rupert Murdoch.

    Trump was in the studio on Friday morning for the show he typically calls into. He revealed it was because he was meeting with the media mogul, who Trump said he was demanding do more to help the campaign in the final 18 days.

    "I have a very big event," Trump told the hosts.

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    Read Also: The week Fox News finally faces its reckoning

    "I'm going to tell him something very simple I can't talk to anybody else about. Don't put on negative commercials for 21 days," Trump listed as one of his demands.

    "And don't put on — there are horrible people who come and lie," said Trump.

    Brian Kilmeade dipped his head and laughed, wiping his eyes.

    "I'm gonna say, 'Rupert, do it this way, and then we'll have a victory,' because I think everyone wants to have a victory," said Trump.

    Trump inadvertently admitted that he was issuing political orders to a network that purports to report the news.

    Thursday afternoon, Trump raged on Truth Social, where he complained host Suzanne Scott was allowing Democrats to come on air and "lie, and make up statements, with Fox, rarely having any counter to their storytelling?"

    It's a similar complaint the left has made over the years. A Pew Research report revealed Democrats "distrust" the network more than any other outlet.

    See the clip below or at the link right here.

    \- YouTube youtu.be

    Watch the video at this link.

    Recommended Links:

    Comments / 31
    Add a Comment
    Mudcat
    2h ago
    Trump wants Murdoch's, FOX network to spread his toxic lies for free! Lying for Trump has already cost Murdoch 787 million bucks with more lawsuits in the pipeline! Murdoch may like Trump but he likes his money more!
    peace
    3h ago
    yes master
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture4 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite3 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    ‘Jeffersons’ Actor Mike Evans Died Broke and Bitter, Felt Cheated by Norman Lear
    Renata Christine Barton3 days ago
    ‘We Are Not Making This Up!’ James Carville Warns Trump Will Round Up His Enemies, Claims He’s Mimicking Nazi Rallies
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her 75-Lb Weight Loss In Corseted Viking Costume On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’
    shefinds3 days ago
    Fact Check: Did Barron Trump Joke About Eating With a 'Gold Spoon'?
    Snopes3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    DNC unveils ‘disaster’ billboard to greet Trump at Steelers game
    newsfromthestates.com17 hours ago
    The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
    The Independent3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Trump overcharged Secret Service 300% for staying at his D.C. hotel: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Meghan McCain's threat to Dems backfires as her dad's biographer issues warning of his own
    Raw Story7 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story6 hours ago
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi ‘Having to Go to Extreme Measures’ to Care for Chicken Flock
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Gisele BundchenLeft Empty-Handed From Divorce As Tom Brady Property Registered Under Mother’s Name
    sportstalkline.com4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
    Fox News2 days ago
    'Alarmingly bad at math': 78-year-old Trump slammed for saying he's 'not that close' to 80
    Raw Story5 hours ago
    Billionaire investor says Wall Street 'very convinced' Trump will win 2024 election
    Fox Business1 day ago
    1,100 prisoners to be freed next week in second round of early releases
    The Independent1 day ago
    U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Stormy Daniel’s Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti’s Appeal Of Identity Theft Conviction
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Lara Trump Uses Taylor Swift Song For Very Cringey 'Vote For Trump' Video
    HuffPost3 days ago
    NFL owner says Trump was like ‘having a drunk fraternity brother’ become president
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Trump sought new NDA from Stormy Daniels this year, documents show
    CBS News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy