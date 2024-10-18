Trump family member flags 'the best example so far' of ex-president's 'cognitive decline'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Jim WATSON/AFP)

Donald Trump's own family member says the former president is no longer "tethered to reality," and says it's "getting worse."

Psychologist Mary Trump, the niece of the ex-president Trump, stated on Thursday night that she doesn't understand how people don't see how he's declined.

"Between cutting his Pennsylvania town hall short to listen to songs from Cats and Shrek for 39 minutes, to his rambling, incoherent performance at the Economic Club of Chicago, it’s hard to see how anybody thinks my uncle is still tethered to reality," she said.

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

ALSO READ: He’s a sociopath:' J.D. Vance has Congressional Democrats freaking out

Mary Trump went on to say that the recent town hall dance party could be "the best example so far of his cognitive decline," and noted that Trump's recent interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago "was perhaps the best example I’ve seen of an interlocutor revealing both Donald’s inability to handle pushback and his stunning ignorance."

"The titan of business and master of the art of the deal clashed repeatedly with Micklethwait—over January 6 and the economic impact of increased tariffs—and he came out of every exchange looking like a complete fool whose lack of knowledge was surpassed only by his contemptuousness," she said.

Mary Trump went on to suggest that people are finally catching on to what she says are her uncle's most obvious cognitive failings.

"I will never understand why it took so long, but it’s as if people are finally seeing the man behind the curtain: the miserable, petty, perpetually aggrieved child who seems only to be trying to win back the presidency so he can stay out of prison," Mary Trump wrote. "That so many media outlets continue to let him get away with murder, and that tens of millions of Americans continue to support him is enough to make one’s head explode. But it’s a good sign that at least some people are waking up to the realization that Donald is a know-nothing empty suit who is losing his grasp of reality."

Read it here.

Recommended Links: