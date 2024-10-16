Open in App
    • Raw Story

    CNN host mocks Trump's 'I know you are but what am I' economic arguments

    By Travis Gettys,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvcyf_0w95j86500
    Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he is interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez

    Donald Trump faced tough questions about his economic proposals, and CNN's John Berman noticed something familiar about his arguments.

    The former president bristled at Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief John Micklethwait's repeated fact-checks and blustered through answers when pressed for specifics, and CNN business correspondent Matt Egan doesn't think he did much to reassure nervous economists.

    "That's right, Trump's tariff plan is really the part of his agenda that freaks out economists the most, right across the board and rather than soften his pitch yesterday, Trump really went all in," Egan said. "He praised tariffs as 'the most beautiful word in the dictionary.' If anything, he sounded concerned that his tariff plan isn't tough enough, suggesting that his idea of 10-percent tariffs on all U.S. imports hasn't gone far enough, and it might have to go up to 50 percent."

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    ALSO READ: An indicted lawyer at the RNC’s election integrity unit is still spreading election lies

    Economists broadly agree tariffs would reignite inflation and cause consumer costs to increase, while also dampening economic growth and harming the manufacturing sector, and Trump lashed out when Micklethwait pointed out that critics believe his policies would run up enormous debts.

    "What does the Wall Street Journal know – I'm meeting with them tomorrow," Trump said. "What does the Wall Street Journal know? They've been wrong about everything – so have you, by the way. You've been wrong about everything."

    Micklethwait called him out for trying to turn their exchange at the Chicago Economic Club into a debate, and while Egan described the face-off as "classic Trump, dismissing objective criticism, just attacking the interviewer," Berman saw something far less sophisticated.

    "I'm familiar with that answer – I know you are but what am I?" Berman said.

    Watch below or click the link.

    \- YouTube youtu.be

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Kathy Ouellette
    1d ago
    He shut that joker down. The audience loved him.
    Steve Daigle
    2d ago
    Mango has always answered pertinent questions with insults because he has no answers to anything because he understands nothing which is why he has continually said he knows more than anybody on everything in the world when actually he knows nothing about everything in the world.
    View all comments
