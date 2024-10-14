Open in App
    Harris under 'massive pressure' to take lead amid Trump's 'deepening extremism': analysis

    By Matthew Chapman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6zKP_0w6CcLC500
    Tech campaigners are calling for stricter guardrails around AI ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump © Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/File

    Former President Donald Trump's increasingly extremist rhetoric has upped the stakes for Vice President Kamala Harris to convince independents she can be trusted with their vote, Stephen Collinson wrote in an analysis for CNN.

    "The Republican nominee is escalating the most toxic anti-immigrant rhetoric in modern US history, warning outsiders with 'bad genes' have 'invaded' the country after falsely claiming that Haitian migrants here legally were eating pets in Ohio," wrote Collinson.

    "Dread is growing among Democrats that the euphoria over Harris’ entry into the race in July, her successful convention in August and her debate performance the following month have not translated yet into a decisive lead over Trump."

    Collinson argued Monday that Harris hasn't yet delivered a message that grants permission to conservative voters not to back their political party in November.

    That's why Democratic bigwigs have been stomping on her behalf, he contended.

    "Trump’s deepening extremism is increasing already massive pressure on Harris," he wrote. "And a phalanx of senior Democratic leaders — including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — are pleading with voters in swing states, especially the Black and Latino voters Harris needs, not to let Trump return."

    This reflects broader angst among the Democratic base, which is growing restless as polls indicate the election remains as close as it ever was, and that Trump still has an edge, according to Collinson.

    While Harris maintains a lead in many polls, battleground states show a near total tossup.

    "Still, Democrats looking for reassurance might note that Trump tops out at 48% or below in most polls," wrote Collinson — arguing Trump could be running out of voters to persuade, while Harris can pick up more.

    "In the NBC News poll, 10% of voters said they might change their minds," he wrote. "And what the network called a 'sliver' were still unclaimed. In states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia, even late shifts in support could be decisive."

    Nonetheless, Collinson concluded, Democrats have reason to be unsettled.

    "Trump — despite his two impeachments, his criminal conviction, and his attempt to destroy democracy to stay in power — is within reach of the presidency again with a more radical agenda than before," he wrote.

