    • Raw Story

    'He goes off on tangents': Kamala Harris explains what she thinks of Trump's mental acuity

    By David McAfee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDhlA_0w4hlyQ800
    Photos: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's "mental acuity" in a live interview shown on Fox News.

    Harris, who was departing for North Carolina, was asked by a reporter whether or not she believes Trump's mental capacity has gotten worse over the years.

    "What do you think about President Trump's mental acuity and whether it's declined since, say, his 2016 campaign?" the reporter asked Harris.

    "I invite the public to watch Trump's rallies and be the decision-maker on his acuity," Harris replied . "You will see how he goes off on tangents, how he is not focused on the needs of the American people."

    Watch below or click the link.

    Watch the video at this link.

    John
    3h ago
    Debate him on Fox giggler!
    These Nuts
    3h ago
    and this is coming from someone that talks in circles and doesnt say anything. the word salad queen.
