    • Raw Story

    Republican apologizes after telling Muslim voters she attacked Islam out of 'frustration'

    By Matthew Chapman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYVI3_0vxxNe1R00
    Michele Morrow official campaign photo

    A far-right homeschooling activist running on the Republican ticket for North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction has apologized to Muslim voters for her past comments disparaging their religion, according to a report.

    Speaking at a candidate forum over the weekend hosted by the Muslim American Public Affairs Council in Raleigh, Michele Morrow said she was only speaking out of "frustration" that no one acknowledged 2020 protests were turning violent, particularly in “primarily Islamic areas,” reported NC Newsline. She did not specify what areas she was referring to.

    “There were several people that were in Congress that were basically giving heed to and saying, ‘this is just a peaceful protest, that there’s nothing wrong with this,'” Morrow said. “My concern was that’s not true. Like it’s one thing to peacefully protest, it’s another thing to demand that people think like you or that you have your way, and if you don’t get that way, you’re going to be violent, you’re going to be destroying property, you’re going to be threatening people.”

    She added that surely she and Muslims could find common ground, because, “I know you agree with me that we do not want the LGBTQIA agenda pushed on our children.”

    Morrow has spewed Islamophobic invective on social media in prior years, including suggesting that Muslims should be banned from public office and that “The DEEP STATE globalists and Muslim extremists, intent on destroying America, placed [Congresswoman Ilhan] Omar and MANY others into our govt."

    She also proclaimed Omar should "head back to Somalia." At least some of these posts occurred months before the protests over the police murder of George Floyd that started in May 2020, which she claimed was the source of her frustration.

    In addition, Morrow has also called for President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama to be executed for treason on pay-per-view TV , and suggested that the Chinese Communist Party stationed thousands of troops in Canada to rig the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.

    All of this is occurring as Republicans in North Carolina run away from their gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, following new revelations that he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and called himself a "Black Nazi" on a pornographic internet forum years before entering politics.

