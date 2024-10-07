Open in App
    • Raw Story

    'This is how democracy dies': Expert slams state bill that would withhold electoral votes

    By Sarah K. Burris,

    1 days ago

    Former US President Donald Trump, pictured in Florida on September 11, 2021, saw his bogus fraud claims debunked by courtrooms, state governments and Congress across the United States (AFP/CHANDAN KHANNA)

    The Lincoln Project's Philip Germain sounded the alarm Monday, noting that the Republican-led legislature in West Virginia has proposed a bill that would withhold the state's electoral votes if it believes there was election fraud. It would only apply to the presidential race despite other candidates on the ballot.

    "Whereas, in the 2024 election cycle there have been, to date, two assassination attempts on the Republican nominee for President of the United States while threats of assassination of the Republican nominees for president and vice president abound. The federal government, under the current Democrat-led regime, has utterly failed, and continues to fail, in a suspicious manner, in its absolute duty to adequately protect the Republican nominee for president," is just one of the justifications listed in the bill .

    West Virginia's legislative session generally ends by mid-March, but Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for U.S. Senate, issued a proclamation bringing the body back Sept. 28 to deal with the budget.

    "This is how democracy dies," lamented Germain on X.

    The bills proposed in the second session deal with supplemental appropriations , which the election doesn't fall under.

    "Further, the resolution includes language that it is apparent fraud is already taking place via illegal immigrants registering to vote. The resolution states the Secretary of State, Attorney General and W.V. Legislature can unilaterally determine fraud to reject the results," Germain also posted .

    Read the full bill here.

    SMOKIN' ACES
    8m ago
    Your "democracy" dies by voting for Democrats dipshit. TRUMP2024 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 ❤️
    Tom Roberts
    46m ago
    They do NOT need a bill for that. It's still a felony to certify election results as official if there's any reason to suspect that there was fraud involved. Those same election laws also dictate the means to settle the issues at question. And it's the use of the same computer forensic examinations Judicial Watch used to expose and remove tens of millions of fraudulent voter names from more than a dozen state voter rolls.
