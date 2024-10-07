Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    'Disgusting': Trump criticized for smiling while holding Oct. 7 'kidnapped' poster

    By David Edwards,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baCyY_0vxrTH8O00
    Donald Trump. (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

    Former President Donald Trump faced backlash Monday after he was seen smiling while holding a photo of a man who Hamas kidnapped on Oct. 7.

    During a remembrance event in Queens, Trump visited the New York City gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

    According to a social media post from Ben Shapiro, the former president also visited with "Yael, Adi, and Roy Alexander whose son and brother, Edan, an American citizen, is still held captive by Hamas."

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    ALSO READ: Voter exhaustion is part of Trump's grift

    Shapiro's post included a photo of Trump smiling while holding a "kidnapped" poster with a photo of one of the victims.

    "And now from this event today there is a disgusting grinning trump holding up a hostage pic?!? This is a f---ing photo op for him. Our pain is nothing but a photo op," one person wrote, sharing the photo.

    "Why you guys gotta post Trump smiling like that ," asked @MikeTysonTiger.

    "The optics of Trump smiling with the picture of a hostage that says 'kidnapped' is hilarious," jabbed @lak3rsfolife66.

    Watch the video at this link.

    Recommended Links:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1K
    Add a Comment
    Linda Taylor
    6m ago
    Absolutely right! He is smiling because someone is taking his picture. It's all about him. Disgusting malicious narcissist!
    Nanci Lucey
    26m ago
    Fatso wouldn't think it was so funny if it happened to him.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Trump Is Making Jokes About the Man Killed at His Rally
    The New Republic4 days ago
    'Doctor, please?' Trump pauses rally for several minutes for medical emergency
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times1 day ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Kamala Harris' jaw drops as The View hosts show her SNL skit
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Tragic Details About Cher's Son Chaz Bono
    The List20 days ago
    Watch: Trump dances along to YMCA at end of Hamas 7 October attack speech
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine1 day ago
    Melania Trump refers to George Floyd as only a 'Black Minneapolis resident' in her memoir
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite10 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Trump calls his campaign team 'so stupid' as they display 'wrong picture' at rally
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Billionaire Who Backed Trump Is Now Donating to ‘Great Friend’ Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Trump Loses It at Fox Host Who Said He Didn’t Win the Debate: ‘I Actually Prefer the Losers at CNN’
    TheDailyBeast27 days ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Melania is trying to cause Trump all 'the misery she possibly can': James Carville
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Melania Sheds a Little Light on Trump’s Bedroom Habits
    TheDailyBeast20 hours ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent7 hours ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story9 days ago
    Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Travis Kelce ‘Pushing’ Taylor Swift Away as Relationship Is ‘Not Easy to Maintain’: ‘They’re Spiraling’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Trump walks away muttering ‘take a look’ when asked to prove aid denial for Helene victims
    Raw Story8 days ago
    Own This Measuring Cup? You Could Be Getting Some Extra Cash
    PopCrush1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy