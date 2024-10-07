'Disgusting': Trump criticized for smiling while holding Oct. 7 'kidnapped' poster

Donald Trump. (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

Former President Donald Trump faced backlash Monday after he was seen smiling while holding a photo of a man who Hamas kidnapped on Oct. 7.

During a remembrance event in Queens, Trump visited the New York City gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

According to a social media post from Ben Shapiro, the former president also visited with "Yael, Adi, and Roy Alexander whose son and brother, Edan, an American citizen, is still held captive by Hamas."

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

ALSO READ: Voter exhaustion is part of Trump's grift

Shapiro's post included a photo of Trump smiling while holding a "kidnapped" poster with a photo of one of the victims.

"And now from this event today there is a disgusting grinning trump holding up a hostage pic?!? This is a f---ing photo op for him. Our pain is nothing but a photo op," one person wrote, sharing the photo.

"Why you guys gotta post Trump smiling like that ," asked @MikeTysonTiger.

"The optics of Trump smiling with the picture of a hostage that says 'kidnapped' is hilarious," jabbed @lak3rsfolife66.

Watch the video at this link.

Recommended Links: