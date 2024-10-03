Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    'She is our only chance': Giuliani's daughter gets emotional as she backs Kamala Harris

    By Matthew Chapman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4IPo_0vt1OBfo00
    Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the third meeting of the National Space Council, Dec. 20, 2023. Photo: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

    Rudy Giuliani's daughter Caroline Giuliani, fresh off of a raw Vanity Fair piece in which she said Donald Trump "took away" her father from her and urged the nation to back Vice President Kamala Harris, got emotional in a CNN interview with Sara Sidner on Thursday, elaborating on what she has seen and what she fears for the country if Trump gets a second term.

    The key takeaway, she stressed, is that "Donald Trump will not preserve our democracy. That is very, very clear."

    "You talk a lot about your father and Donald Trump and, sort of what you think Donald Trump has done to him, and you said that you also had a 'cartoonishly complicated' relationship with your dad," said Sidner. "What, in your mind, has happened to your father? And why do you think Donald Trump has had such an influence on him?"

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    ALSO READ: Revealed: Anti-Trump Larry Hogan’s ties to Project 2025 and billionaire MAGA donors

    "I get asked that question a lot," she replied. "I think it has something to do with power, but I think the reason I get asked that question is because my situation is so unbelievably relatable. There is not one person that I know who hasn't lost a close friend or family member over Donald Trump."

    And this goes above normal political disagreements, she added. "The type of toxic cruelty that his views and the way that he threatens the very existence of people of women, of people of color, of trans people, of people with disabilities, of anyone who basically doesn't look exactly like him, it makes it very hard to have a relationship with someone who supports a man like that. I still believe that we should be trying to see the humanity in one another, even in this Trump era. But if Trump becomes the president, that's going to be really, really hard for a lot of people. And I think that the only way our nation has a chance at healing is if we put Kamala Harris in the White House, she is our only chance of healing this country."

    Caroline Giuliani then proceeded to speculate on the state of her father, who is drowning in financial ruin over all the civil and criminal cases brought against him for his work trying to boost Trump.

    "I think he's in a lot of pain, but he doesn't show it," she said. "And I know that I'm in a lot of pain over seeing our country be in the grips, again, of this man who does not care about citizens. He does not care about us. All he cares about, all Trump cares about is maintaining power. He's made that very, very clear, that he will do anything, say anything, stand on anyone's backs, just to get power. And that is not a person who has the dignity and qualifications to run our country. So we really need to get Kamala Harris in the White House. She has spent her life fighting for the people. And that is what she will do in the White House."

    Watch the video below or at the link.

    \- YouTube youtu.be

    Watch the video at this link.

    Recommended Links:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 752
    Add a Comment
    sdnative
    3m ago
    This is crazy AF!
    Michelle Wella
    4m ago
    sick 😈 😫 🤒 😷 🤧 🤢 😈 😫 🤒 😷 🤧 🤢 😈
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story13 hours ago
    Rudy Giuliani accidentally texted details of fake elector plot to wrong number: Jack Smith
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'Stop being stupid!' Ex-GOP official rips anyone considering a vote for 'idiot' Trump
    Raw Story2 days ago
    WATCH: Fight breaks out between vendors before Trump’s Michigan rally kicks off
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'Stab of recognition': Cult escapees' daughter warns Trump's coming for American believers
    Raw Story18 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Kamala Harris busts Trump with split-screen video as he claims half-filled stadium is full
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Republican yells at Native American candidate to 'go back to where you came from': report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'Points on the board in Michigan': Expert says Magic Johnson delivered Harris a slam dunk
    Raw Story15 hours ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    'This is bizarre!' CNN's Van Jones struggles to understand Melania Trump's latest move
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Something I never would've imagined': Trump sharing a stage with ex-enemy shocks reporter
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'October surprise': Conservative shows how new criminal filing could hurt Trump's chances
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Obama will campaign with Harris in key swing states next week
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    'I am weeping': Laughter erupts as GOP lawmaker shares altered pic of chiseled J.D. Vance
    Raw Story2 days ago
    JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris at campaign stop in suburban Detroit
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Fox News cuts away from J.D. Vance rally after he refuses to say Trump lost in 2020
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Harris gaining ground among women on economy: Survey
    The Hill1 day ago
    'Secret to winning!' MAGA fans cheer as Trump pledges to put Confederate names on bases
    Raw Story14 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    'You are a charlatan': Judge reams out MAGA clerk as he gives her 9-year sentence
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Simone Biles Says She ‘Struck Gold’ with Marrying Her Husband Jonathan Owens in Sweet Post
    People2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    'We may in 32 days have a dictator': New warning about Trump from presidential historian
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Tim Walz Set to Make His Late-Night TV Debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy