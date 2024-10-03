'She is our only chance': Giuliani's daughter gets emotional as she backs Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the third meeting of the National Space Council, Dec. 20, 2023. Photo: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Rudy Giuliani's daughter Caroline Giuliani, fresh off of a raw Vanity Fair piece in which she said Donald Trump "took away" her father from her and urged the nation to back Vice President Kamala Harris, got emotional in a CNN interview with Sara Sidner on Thursday, elaborating on what she has seen and what she fears for the country if Trump gets a second term.

The key takeaway, she stressed, is that "Donald Trump will not preserve our democracy. That is very, very clear."

"You talk a lot about your father and Donald Trump and, sort of what you think Donald Trump has done to him, and you said that you also had a 'cartoonishly complicated' relationship with your dad," said Sidner. "What, in your mind, has happened to your father? And why do you think Donald Trump has had such an influence on him?"

"I get asked that question a lot," she replied. "I think it has something to do with power, but I think the reason I get asked that question is because my situation is so unbelievably relatable. There is not one person that I know who hasn't lost a close friend or family member over Donald Trump."

And this goes above normal political disagreements, she added. "The type of toxic cruelty that his views and the way that he threatens the very existence of people of women, of people of color, of trans people, of people with disabilities, of anyone who basically doesn't look exactly like him, it makes it very hard to have a relationship with someone who supports a man like that. I still believe that we should be trying to see the humanity in one another, even in this Trump era. But if Trump becomes the president, that's going to be really, really hard for a lot of people. And I think that the only way our nation has a chance at healing is if we put Kamala Harris in the White House, she is our only chance of healing this country."

Caroline Giuliani then proceeded to speculate on the state of her father, who is drowning in financial ruin over all the civil and criminal cases brought against him for his work trying to boost Trump.

"I think he's in a lot of pain, but he doesn't show it," she said. "And I know that I'm in a lot of pain over seeing our country be in the grips, again, of this man who does not care about citizens. He does not care about us. All he cares about, all Trump cares about is maintaining power. He's made that very, very clear, that he will do anything, say anything, stand on anyone's backs, just to get power. And that is not a person who has the dignity and qualifications to run our country. So we really need to get Kamala Harris in the White House. She has spent her life fighting for the people. And that is what she will do in the White House."

