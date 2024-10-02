Raw Story
'He’s a sociopath:' J.D. Vance has Congressional Democrats freaking out
By Matt Laslo,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 207
Add a Comment
Peterrr
7h ago
beentheredonethat
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story4 days ago
Raw Story6 hours ago
USA TODAY15 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
The Hill4 days ago
CNN28 days ago
Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
Latin Times17 hours ago
The New Republic7 days ago
Lara Trump Tells Kristen Welker Trump Was Just ‘Joking Around’ When Calling Kamala Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’
Mediaite2 days ago
‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
Mediaite3 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
USA TODAY3 days ago
Raw Story6 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
CNN12 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story5 days ago
Snopes1 day ago
Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
RadarOnline1 day ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over House Speaker: ‘I don’t think Republicans deserve to be re-elected’
The Independent7 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
The Independent4 days ago
Raw Story10 hours ago
TheDailyBeast3 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.