Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    'Technical difficulties': Nancy Mace's hurricane response veers way off course

    By Kathleen Culliton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGfo7_0vpJcT1v00
    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) -- (Photo of Mace via Shutterstock)

    Rep. Nancy Mace's response to Hurricane Helene raised eyebrows Monday when an apparent technical glitch sent a mixed-message email to the press.

    Business Insider reporter Bryan Metzger flagged on X a message from the South Carolina Republican's House communications team that promised a comment on the storm and delivered something quite different.

    "Some technical difficulties over at Rep. Nancy Mace's office," he wrote .

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    While the email subject read, "Rep. Nancy Mace statement on Hurricane Helene," the body of the email contained something quite different — information about proposed legislation targeting gender-affirming care, rather than the deadly storm that has claimed at least 30 lives in South Carolina alone.

    "Congresswoman Nancy Mace introduced the 'Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act,' a bill designed to protect our children from irreversible procedures with devastating and permanent consequences to their health and wellbeing," the email reads.

    This language corresponds with an online press release dated Monday that would fine — and imprison — doctors for providing medical treatment to trans youth.

    “Our children are not guinea pigs in the radical left’s dangerous social experimentation,” said Mace. “The genital mutilation of young bodies under the guise of progressivism is sick and protecting our children means saying no to this lunacy.”

    ALSO READ: Dysfunction on display: Republicans complain Speaker Johnson is no Pelosi

    A press release dated Sept. 26 provides her comment on Hurricane Helene.

    "We are closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials to ensure resources are available to those in need," Mace's statement reads. "We urge everyone to take the necessary precautions, stay informed through local alerts, and prioritize safety during this time."

    Mace's email glitch spurred dark humor on social media as readers digested the news that the South Carolina Republican was pushing anti-trans legislation as storm clean-up continued in her state — sometimes with fatal results .

    "Messaging discipline," replied political commentator Andrés Pertierra .

    Former Daily Beast reporter Justin Baragona pointed his followers to reports that Mace's D.C. office experienced " total staff turnover " in February as former employees quit en masse and complained of her abusive behavior and publicity hungry attitude.

    "It might be a good time to re-up my former colleague [Reese Gorman]'s story on the total staff turnover in Nancy Mace's office because of the 'toxic' culture perpetuated by their 'delusional' boss," he wrote.

    Recommended Links:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    GOP governor knocks down Trump's claim that Biden couldn't be contacted after hurricane
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Worst line in any 2024 debate': Walz stuns as he says he's ‘friends with school shooters'
    Raw Story23 hours ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    'They are coming after me!' Ted Cruz issues desperate plea for help in re-election bid
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Daughter of 'Lady Trump' ex-pol may have incriminated self in mom's fraud trial: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    The menstrual police are coming: Inside the GOP's plan for total control over women
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Trump walks away muttering ‘take a look’ when asked to prove aid denial for Helene victims
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz19 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy