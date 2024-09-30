'It's OK to misstate facts?' CNN host corners Republican over Trump-Vance falsehoods

CNN's John Berman debates Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) (Screen caps via CNN)

CNN host John Berman on Monday cornered Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) after he tried to evade questions about falsehoods being spread by former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

During his interview with Emmer, Berman began fact checking the Minnesota Republican when he claimed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "broke" the American economy.

"Economist Mark Zandi just called this the greatest economy he's seen in 35 years," Berman pointed out. "The unemployment rate has been consistently at four percent or lower and GDP has been around three percent the entire administration."

Berman then tried to ask Emmer about his challenges in helping Vance prepare for his debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and about ensuring that Vance made factually accurate claims.

Emmer then accused Berman of lying about the current state of the economy, despite the fact that unemployment is currently low, inflation in recent months has fallen to below 3 percent, and the stock market has consistently hit record highs in recent weeks.

Berman replied that he was simply quoting from economic statistics and then pressed Emmer to respond to his question about Vance.

"I asked you a question about facts and J.D. Vance..." Berman began.

"And I asked you to talk about facts that are important to the American people," Emmer shot back. "The economy that Biden broke that Trump will fix. The border that Kamala Harris has left wide open..."

"So it's OK to misstate facts when you don't think they're important?" Berman interjected.

"I think J.D. Vance will be very clear tomorrow night and I think he's going to do a great job," insisted Emmer.

