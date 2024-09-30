Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    'It's OK to misstate facts?' CNN host corners Republican over Trump-Vance falsehoods

    By Brad Reed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7RFR_0vok6tIq00
    CNN's John Berman debates Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) (Screen caps via CNN)

    CNN host John Berman on Monday cornered Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) after he tried to evade questions about falsehoods being spread by former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

    During his interview with Emmer, Berman began fact checking the Minnesota Republican when he claimed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "broke" the American economy.

    "Economist Mark Zandi just called this the greatest economy he's seen in 35 years," Berman pointed out. "The unemployment rate has been consistently at four percent or lower and GDP has been around three percent the entire administration."

    Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

    Berman then tried to ask Emmer about his challenges in helping Vance prepare for his debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and about ensuring that Vance made factually accurate claims.

    ALSO READ: The Senate hasn’t missed J.D. Vance — especially Republicans needing ‘a timeout’

    Emmer then accused Berman of lying about the current state of the economy, despite the fact that unemployment is currently low, inflation in recent months has fallen to below 3 percent, and the stock market has consistently hit record highs in recent weeks.

    Berman replied that he was simply quoting from economic statistics and then pressed Emmer to respond to his question about Vance.

    "I asked you a question about facts and J.D. Vance..." Berman began.

    "And I asked you to talk about facts that are important to the American people," Emmer shot back. "The economy that Biden broke that Trump will fix. The border that Kamala Harris has left wide open..."

    "So it's OK to misstate facts when you don't think they're important?" Berman interjected.

    "I think J.D. Vance will be very clear tomorrow night and I think he's going to do a great job," insisted Emmer.

    Watch the video below or at this link .

    \- YouTube www.youtube.com

    Watch the video at this link.

    Recommended Links:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    Kramer52
    1d ago
    Dictator, bloodbath, bleach, fine people ect.. All the F'en Dems do is twist words to create falsehoods!
    Barb
    1d ago
    So it ok news reporters lie about the facts? The news reporters haven’t told the whole story truth in years
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'This was so so so bad': Critics highlight J.D. Vance's 'terrible gaffe' from debate night
    Raw Story9 hours ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story4 days ago
    'Worst line in any 2024 debate': Walz stuns as he says he's ‘friends with school shooters'
    Raw Story19 hours ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    ‘We’re Gonna Blow It to Smithereens’: Trump Threatens to Annihilate Iran After Reports of Assassination Attempt
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Trump walks away muttering ‘take a look’ when asked to prove aid denial for Helene victims
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News2 days ago
    Trump Mocked for Tossing Chicken Nuggets at Alabama Game as Hair Becomes Focus of Social Media Frenzy
    Business Times2 days ago
    'They're leaving': Observers erupt as people depart Trump's rally while he's still talking
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Trump’s Newest Grift Just Dropped—and It’s Hideous
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Karine Jean-Pierre Wrecks Newsmax Reporter Who Interrupted Briefing: ‘Not Everybody Wants to Hear the Sound of Your Voice’
    Mediaite19 days ago
    How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris? | Opinion
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Donald Trump Had An ALL-CAPS Meltdown On Truth Social During The Debate
    HuffPost17 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Fox News hosts furious after Kamala Harris gets jubilant reception at ‘meanest’ spice shop
    the-independent.com23 days ago
    CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
    Fox News2 days ago
    Pennsylvania official 'burst out laughing' when asked about recent Trump falsehood
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Daughter of 'Lady Trump' ex-pol may have incriminated self in mom's fraud trial: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'Grandpa let's get you to bed': Trump rally comment raises concerns over 'senile moment'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'They are coming after me!' Ted Cruz issues desperate plea for help in re-election bid
    Raw Story21 hours ago
    Fact Check: Photo Shows Keanu Reeves Holding Pro-Trump T-Shirt?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Laura Loomer Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene For Attending Football Game, Skipping Georgia During Hurricane Crisis
    Mediaite2 days ago
    'Barely been visible': Melania baffles Fox News by dissing Trump for 'odd' book tour
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ‘He’s Lying’: Biden Unloads on Trump Over Bogus Hurricane Claim and Says ‘I Don’t Know Why He Does This’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘That is almost the ball game’: Panel reacts to new Harris-Trump polling – full interview
    CNN10 days ago
    The menstrual police are coming: Inside the GOP's plan for total control over women
    Raw Story1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy