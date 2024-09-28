'I easily won the recent debate': Trump flips out over ABC lawsuit report

Former President Donald Trump. (Lev Radin / Shutterstock)

For the second time in less than 24 hours, Donald Trump ranted that he has no intention of suing ABC host David Muir for putting him on the spot during the ex-president's disastrous debate performance when he faced off with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The central object of Trump's ire is Tara Palmeri of Puck News who reported "Trump, of course, is still stewing over what he perceives was unfair treatment during the first debate, especially at the hands of ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, whom he has told people he plans to sue, according to two sources with direct knowledge. (On what grounds it’s unclear, but it would certainly be for publicity, much like his lawsuit against George Stephanopoulos.)"

Late Friday Trump took to his Truth Social platform to argue, " Fake News sources at Mediaite, whatever that is, report that it is my intention to sue Lightweight Anchor David Muir of ABC for his constant and unagreed to interruptions during the Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris, a Debate which I won, as indicated by the Polls. The report in Mediaite is FAKE NEWS, reposting someone named Tara Palmeri, who I don’t know, but I understand is very close to, and writes for, a competitor. I am not suing David Muir! I should sue him, but there is not enough time - I’m too busy winning the Election, which should not be hard to do when it was just announced that Kamala has let almost 14,000 locked up for life MURDERERS into our Country through the Southern Border!"

Apparently, the report is still bothering the former president to the point where he is once again insisting that he came out the victor on debate night with another post on Truth Social.

On Saturday morning he wrote, "It is a totally false story that I am going to sue lightweight anchor David Muir of ABC FAKE NEWS, perhaps the worst and most dishonorable network in broadcasting! Despite an unfair and unethical 3 on 1, I easily won the recent Debate. My sole focus is to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

