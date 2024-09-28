Wall Street Journal raises red flag over Trump's new attacks and plans for the DOJ

Donald Trump )(Photo via AFP)

On Saturday morning, the conservative Wall Street Journal took a deep dive looking into recent comments Donald Trump has made about the Department of Justice and combined those with reports on DOJ changes he reportedly will make if he is re-elected in November.

The Journal's Alex Leary and Sadie Gurman began by explaining that nothing has infuriated the former president more than the DOJ which has led his inner circle to make plans to remake it into a weapon he will be all too willing to use against his perceived enemies .

To bolster their case, they noted a recent Trump statement where he claimed, "OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AND DISCREDITED, especially as it pertains to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” before singling out the FBI for being obsessed with ‘Getting Trump’ for so long.”

The Journal is reporting that plans leaking out of Trump's camp are being received with alarm by some supporters of the former president.

"Trump has repeatedly signaled he could seek retribution against his perceived enemies. This has alarmed many Americans, including some former supporters who think Trump during a second term would be savvier and more determined to bend the institution to his whims. Trump has said winning in November would be his form of retribution," tyhe report states before adding, "Trump and his allies have been considering candidates for attorney general who share his expansive view of presidential authority and would be more willing to do the White House’s bidding."

According to a former Trump lawyer, his desire for revenge should not come as a surprise.

“It’s certainly his character to seek vengeance,” explained former Trump-era White House lawyer Ty Cobb.

With Mike Davis, a legal activist close to Trump, stating, "There needs to be a housecleaning on day one," the Journal added, "Moves Trump has suggested include giving political appointees at the Justice Department greater oversight of the FBI, including its traditionally independent director, shrinking the size and power of its Washington headquarters and affording more resources instead to agents in the field. Some allies have suggested reviewing all of the FBI’s investigations and terminating those they find objectionable."

