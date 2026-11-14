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Ravenna
New wellness and beauty space opens in Ravenna
13 days ago
SJ Collective has opened at 213 Lawrence Street, Ravenna, OH, bringing together SJ Salon, Intuitive Touch, and Vision Nails in one space for hair, massage, nails, pedicures, and head spa services. Residents are invited to stop in, say hello, and book a service for themselves.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce
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