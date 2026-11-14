📢 Public comment on land boundary changes in Ravalli County

Residents can share comments on several proposed Survey Examination Applications (SEA) and Boundary Line Relocations (BLR) involving parcels near Victor, Corvallis, and Darby.

The public comment session is on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM in the BCC Conference Room, 215 S. Fourth St.

Items listed include:

SEA #2026-109 Jackson-Haskin, BLR – Parcels #860200 (32.12 ac.) , #943850 (18.52 ac.) on Jackson's Ln., Victor , and #943880 (1.04 ac.) on Gash Creek Rd., Victor

– Parcels , on , and on SEA #2026-110 Blue Holdings, LLC, BLR – Parcels #101800 (9.55 ac.) , #29100 (2.06 ac.) , and #110500 (1.40 ac.) on Honeyhouse Ln., Corvallis

– Parcels , , and on SEA #2026-111 Hancock-Taylor, BLR – Parcels #1105000 (30.98 ac.), #1104810 (9.39 ac.), and #1104820 (20.17 ac.) on Rye Creek Rd., Darby

If you own property nearby or are interested in land use in these areas, you can attend and offer public comment.