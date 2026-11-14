undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Corvallis
📢 Nov. 16 public comment on Victor, Corvallis & Darby parcel lines
2 days ago
📢 Public comment on land boundary changes in Ravalli County
Residents can share comments on several proposed Survey Examination Applications (SEA) and Boundary Line Relocations (BLR) involving parcels near Victor, Corvallis, and Darby.
The public comment session is on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM in the BCC Conference Room, 215 S. Fourth St.
Items listed include:
- SEA #2026-109 Jackson-Haskin, BLR – Parcels #860200 (32.12 ac.), #943850 (18.52 ac.) on Jackson's Ln., Victor, and #943880 (1.04 ac.) on Gash Creek Rd., Victor
- SEA #2026-110 Blue Holdings, LLC, BLR – Parcels #101800 (9.55 ac.), #29100 (2.06 ac.), and #110500 (1.40 ac.) on Honeyhouse Ln., Corvallis
- SEA #2026-111 Hancock-Taylor, BLR – Parcels #1105000 (30.98 ac.), #1104810 (9.39 ac.), and #1104820 (20.17 ac.) on Rye Creek Rd., Darby
If you own property nearby or are interested in land use in these areas, you can attend and offer public comment.
More Info: Calendar • Opportunity for public comment: SEA #20...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.