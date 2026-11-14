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🐶 Sweet Rathdrum Puppies Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Four dessert‑named puppies in Rathdrum, ID are hoping to trade rescue life for a cozy couch. All are Rottweiler / Great Pyrenees mixes from the same accidental litter and are available as foster-to-adopt through Robinson's Rescue.
S'mores
- Breed: Rottweiler / Great Pyrenees mix (dad is Rottweiler; mom is Great Pyrenees/Husky/GSD mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $350
- Status: Foster-to-adopt
S'mores is a super sweet little guy who came to the rescue from an accidental litter and is now ready to find his forever family.
Upon adoption, S'mores will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccines.
- Shelter: Robinson's Rescue
- Contact: (208) 671-8166
👉 Meet S'mores and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sugar
- Breed: Rottweiler / Great Pyrenees mix (dad is Rottweiler; mom is Great Pyrenees/Husky/GSD mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $350
- Status: Foster-to-adopt
Sugar lives up to her name—she’s described as super sweet and is eager to find a loving home after being surrendered with her littermates.
Upon adoption, Sugar will be spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccines.
- Shelter: Robinson's Rescue
- Contact: (208) 671-8166
👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sundae
- Breed: Rottweiler / Great Pyrenees mix (dad is Rottweiler; mom is Great Pyrenees/Husky/GSD mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $350
- Status: Foster-to-adopt
Sundae is another super sweet pup from this accidental litter, now safe with the rescue and ready to grow up in a forever home.
Upon adoption, Sundae will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccines.
- Shelter: Robinson's Rescue
- Contact: (208) 671-8166
👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sprinkles
- Breed: Rottweiler / Great Pyrenees mix (dad is Rottweiler; mom is Great Pyrenees/Husky/GSD mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $350
- Status: Foster-to-adopt
Sprinkles is a sweet baby girl from the same surrendered litter, hoping for a family to call her own.
Upon adoption, Sprinkles will be spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccines.
- Shelter: Robinson's Rescue
- Contact: (208) 671-8166
👉 Meet Sprinkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Rathdrum, ID and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please consider one of these sweet siblings. Call Robinson's Rescue at (208) 671-8166 or click the links above to start the foster-to-adopt process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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