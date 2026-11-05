🏥 Raritan, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Lab & MD Roles

Raritan’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in lab science and medical leadership. If you’re looking to grow your career in a major health hub, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Raritan, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.19 – $39.09 per hour

Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday, 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm

This role focuses on molecular testing in a high-volume lab. Good fit if you have a BS in a chemical/biological science or MLS, at least some clinical lab experience, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Raritan, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.19 – $39.09 per hour

Schedule: Sunday – Thursday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

Day-shift chemistry bench role doing routine and complex testing, troubleshooting instruments, and reporting results. Ideal if you like a steady daytime schedule and have a BS in a related science plus clinical lab experience or an MLS degree.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Raritan, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.19 – $39.09 per hour

Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Hematology-focused role with morphology exposure in a busy lab. Great if you have 1+ year in hematology, strong attention to detail, and want solid benefits plus a consistent daytime schedule.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Location: Raritan, NJ (preferred) or Irvine, CA / remote

Type: Full-time, People Leader (Medical Affairs – MD)

Base Pay Range: $204,000 – $353,050

Senior physician leader role for a board-certified plastic surgeon with deep experience in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery. You’ll guide medical strategy, evidence generation, KOL engagement, and education for Mentor’s aesthetics & reconstruction portfolio, with strong benefits, long-term incentives, and global impact.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.