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Raritan
🏥 Raritan, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Lab & MD Roles
7 days ago
Raritan’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in lab science and medical leadership. If you’re looking to grow your career in a major health hub, these roles are worth a look.
Clinical Laboratory Technologist – Molecular
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Raritan, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.19 – $39.09 per hour
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday, 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm
This role focuses on molecular testing in a high-volume lab. Good fit if you have a BS in a chemical/biological science or MLS, at least some clinical lab experience, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).
Clinical Laboratory Technologist – Chemistry
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Raritan, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.19 – $39.09 per hour
- Schedule: Sunday – Thursday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
Day-shift chemistry bench role doing routine and complex testing, troubleshooting instruments, and reporting results. Ideal if you like a steady daytime schedule and have a BS in a related science plus clinical lab experience or an MLS degree.
Clinical Laboratory Technologist – Hematology
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Raritan, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.19 – $39.09 per hour
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm
Hematology-focused role with morphology exposure in a busy lab. Great if you have 1+ year in hematology, strong attention to detail, and want solid benefits plus a consistent daytime schedule.
Medical Director, Aesthetics & Reconstruction
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech
- Location: Raritan, NJ (preferred) or Irvine, CA / remote
- Type: Full-time, People Leader (Medical Affairs – MD)
- Base Pay Range: $204,000 – $353,050
Senior physician leader role for a board-certified plastic surgeon with deep experience in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery. You’ll guide medical strategy, evidence generation, KOL engagement, and education for Mentor’s aesthetics & reconstruction portfolio, with strong benefits, long-term incentives, and global impact.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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