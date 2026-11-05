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🚚 Raritan, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Raritan’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around Johnson & Johnson and nearby warehouses. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.
MAILROOM CLERK (TEMPORARY)
- Employer: ESFM (at Johnson & Johnson)
- Location: Raritan, NJ
- Pay: $16.25/hour
- Type: Temporary, on-site (schedule: days may vary, roughly 7:30 am – 4:00 pm)
Handle incoming and outgoing mail, packages, and courier items (FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS) in a busy corporate mailroom. Good fit if you have shipping/receiving experience, like detailed work, and want a foot in the door at a major corporate campus.
Material Handler
- Employer: Caresoft Inc (onsite at a client facility)
- Location: Raritan, NJ
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Type: 12‑month contract, in-person, 1st shift
Move and track materials around a manufacturing/warehouse site, from loading/unloading to inventory counts and forklift/pallet jack operation. Great if you’re comfortable in a fast-paced, cGMP warehouse setting and want steady hours with hands-on work.
Supply Planning Lead (US)
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech / DePuy Synthes
- Location: Raritan, NJ (role can also sit in a few other US cities)
- Pay range (US): $96,000 – $155,250/year
- Type: Full-time, professional
Lead end-to-end supply planning for orthopedics products: scenario planning, capacity and inventory management, and S&OP support across multiple sites and suppliers. Best for someone with 5+ years in supply/demand planning or supply chain, strong Excel and planning systems skills (MRP/ERP), and experience driving process improvements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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