🚚 Raritan, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Raritan’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around Johnson & Johnson and nearby warehouses. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ESFM (at Johnson & Johnson)

ESFM (at Johnson & Johnson) Location: Raritan, NJ

Pay: $16.25/hour

Type: Temporary, on-site (schedule: days may vary, roughly 7:30 am – 4:00 pm)

Handle incoming and outgoing mail, packages, and courier items (FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS) in a busy corporate mailroom. Good fit if you have shipping/receiving experience, like detailed work, and want a foot in the door at a major corporate campus.

Employer: Caresoft Inc (onsite at a client facility)

(onsite at a client facility) Location: Raritan, NJ

Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: 12‑month contract, in-person, 1st shift

Move and track materials around a manufacturing/warehouse site, from loading/unloading to inventory counts and forklift/pallet jack operation. Great if you’re comfortable in a fast-paced, cGMP warehouse setting and want steady hours with hands-on work.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech / DePuy Synthes

Location: Raritan, NJ (role can also sit in a few other US cities)

(role can also sit in a few other US cities) Pay range (US): $96,000 – $155,250/year

Type: Full-time, professional

Lead end-to-end supply planning for orthopedics products: scenario planning, capacity and inventory management, and S&OP support across multiple sites and suppliers. Best for someone with 5+ years in supply/demand planning or supply chain, strong Excel and planning systems skills (MRP/ERP), and experience driving process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.