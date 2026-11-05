🔬 Raritan, NJ Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings

Raritan is buzzing with life sciences work right now, from cutting‑edge cell therapy to data‑driven drug development. If you’re into lab science or stats, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Location: Raritan, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,410 – $192,164 base pay (plus bonus/equity eligible, full benefits)

Lead the QC microbiology labs that support Legend’s CAR‑T cell therapy manufacturing. You’ll manage a team, own lab strategy and investigations, and work closely with QA, Manufacturing, and Tech Ops. Great fit if you have 12–14+ years in microbiology/QC and 3–5+ years of leadership in a cGMP setting.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Location: Raritan, NJ (plus Titusville, NJ; Spring House, PA; La Jolla, CA; some virtual options)

(plus Titusville, NJ; Spring House, PA; La Jolla, CA; some virtual options) Type: Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks, May–Aug 2027)

Salary: $23.50 – $52.50 per hour

Graduate‑level internship for MS/PhD students in Statistics, Biostatistics, Data Science, CS, or similar. Work with statisticians on real R&D projects in immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and more—doing data prep, visualization, modeling, and simulations. Must be permanently authorized to work in the U.S. and able to work 40 hours/week.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Location: Raritan, NJ / Spring House, PA / Titusville, NJ (hybrid: 3 days on‑site, 2 days remote)

/ Spring House, PA / Titusville, NJ (hybrid: 3 days on‑site, 2 days remote) Type: Full-time summer internship (May–Aug 2027)

Salary: $23.50 – $52.50 per hour

Undergrad internship focused on clinical data management and central monitoring. You may support clinical data review, EDC setup (e.g., Medidata Rave), and data quality for global trials. Ideal for students with GPA 3.5+ in science, data, or tech majors who are permanently authorized to work in the U.S. and can commute to a NJ/PA site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.