Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to high‑tech imaging and travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara North

Legacy Healthcare LLC – Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a growing skilled nursing team with same day pay, strong benefits, tuition help, and clear paths to grow your CNA career. Must hold a South Dakota CNA certificate or completion from an accredited SD CNA course.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara North

Legacy Healthcare LLC – Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead resident care as the backbone of the clinical team, handling meds, assessments, and care plans in a supportive, growth‑minded facility. Requires an unencumbered SD RN license; experience preferred but they’ll invest in the right nurse.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara Mountain View

Legacy Healthcare LLC – Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Step into leadership with unit management + staffing coordination, plus bonuses, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, and a 401(k) match. Needs an SD LPN license, CPR, and 2+ years LPN experience (5+ and prior management preferred).

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara Arrowhead

Legacy Healthcare LLC – Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Manage a skilled nursing unit, guide clinical staff, and help shape a positive culture with full benefits and 401(k) match. Requires an SD LPN or RN license, CPR/BLS, and experience managing a nursing department (5+ years preferred).

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Starting pay: $38.23 – $47.79/hour

Advanced sonographer role where you scan patients and help set protocols, oversee high‑level disinfection, support Joint Commission compliance, and train staff. Requires BLS and ARDMS or ARRT Advanced Ultrasound within 6 months, plus prior ultrasound training.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role setting up CPAPs and respiratory devices, managing supplies, and visiting patients’ homes, with some on‑call rotation. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, personal vehicle, and comfort with patient education and basic warehouse tasks.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Rapid City, SD (Hospital)

Type: Travel, full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,244 – $2,419 per week

13‑week contract, day shift, delivering radiation treatments in a hospital oncology setting with full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Requires ARRT (T), BLS, and 1–2 years recent radiation therapy experience.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Rapid City, SD – Acute Care Hospital

Type: Travel assignment, 14 weeks

Pay: $3,135 – $3,333 per week

High‑pay L&D contract with 4x12s (days or nights), premium day‑one benefits, housing options, and strong recruiter support. Needs 1+ year L&D experience and an SD or compact RN license (quick‑license state).

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (direct hire for regional health system)

(direct hire for regional health system) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Pay: $36.60 – $45.00/hour + sign-on up to $40,000

Cath lab role assisting with diagnostic and interventional cardiac/peripheral procedures, with strong benefits, PTO, and tuition help. Requires an Associate in Applied Science and ARRT, CCI, or RCIS certification.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,135 per week

Night‑shift sleep lab contract (12‑hour nights) with an RN‑founded agency that focuses on allied health travelers. Posted for a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist with sleep lab experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings you can browse once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.