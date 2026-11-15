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Rapid City
🏥 Rapid City SD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
4 days ago
Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to high‑tech imaging and travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara North
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a growing skilled nursing team with same day pay, strong benefits, tuition help, and clear paths to grow your CNA career. Must hold a South Dakota CNA certificate or completion from an accredited SD CNA course.
Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara North
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead resident care as the backbone of the clinical team, handling meds, assessments, and care plans in a supportive, growth‑minded facility. Requires an unencumbered SD RN license; experience preferred but they’ll invest in the right nurse.
LPN Unit Manager & Staffing Coordinator
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara Mountain View
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)
Step into leadership with unit management + staffing coordination, plus bonuses, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, and a 401(k) match. Needs an SD LPN license, CPR, and 2+ years LPN experience (5+ and prior management preferred).
Nurse (LPN or RN) Unit Manager
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara Arrowhead
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Manage a skilled nursing unit, guide clinical staff, and help shape a positive culture with full benefits and 401(k) match. Requires an SD LPN or RN license, CPR/BLS, and experience managing a nursing department (5+ years preferred).
Ultrasound Technical Specialist
- Employer: Monument Health
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Starting pay: $38.23 – $47.79/hour
Advanced sonographer role where you scan patients and help set protocols, oversee high‑level disinfection, support Joint Commission compliance, and train staff. Requires BLS and ARDMS or ARRT Advanced Ultrasound within 6 months, plus prior ultrasound training.
Medical Equipment Setup, CSR (CPAP/DME)
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role setting up CPAPs and respiratory devices, managing supplies, and visiting patients’ homes, with some on‑call rotation. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, personal vehicle, and comfort with patient education and basic warehouse tasks.
Travel Radiation Therapist – up to $2,419/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Rapid City, SD (Hospital)
- Type: Travel, full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,244 – $2,419 per week
13‑week contract, day shift, delivering radiation treatments in a hospital oncology setting with full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Requires ARRT (T), BLS, and 1–2 years recent radiation therapy experience.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – $3,135–$3,333/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Rapid City, SD – Acute Care Hospital
- Type: Travel assignment, 14 weeks
- Pay: $3,135 – $3,333 per week
High‑pay L&D contract with 4x12s (days or nights), premium day‑one benefits, housing options, and strong recruiter support. Needs 1+ year L&D experience and an SD or compact RN license (quick‑license state).
Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (direct hire for regional health system)
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, rotating shifts
- Pay: $36.60 – $45.00/hour + sign-on up to $40,000
Cath lab role assisting with diagnostic and interventional cardiac/peripheral procedures, with strong benefits, PTO, and tuition help. Requires an Associate in Applied Science and ARRT, CCI, or RCIS certification.
Travel Polysomnographer – $2,135/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,135 per week
Night‑shift sleep lab contract (12‑hour nights) with an RN‑founded agency that focuses on allied health travelers. Posted for a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist with sleep lab experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings you can browse once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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