Rapid City has a nice mix of steady driving work and higher-paying skilled roles right now. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, these are worth a look.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Rapid City, SD (4550 Terminal Road)

(4550 Terminal Road) Type: Part-time, seasonal (up to 150 days)

Pay: Starts at $14/hour

Non-CDL, local driving job moving rental cars and helping with basic vehicle checks. Set schedule 3 days a week, Monday–Friday starting at 6am, and you get to drive a variety of newer vehicles.

Employer: The Grounds Guys of Rapid City

The Grounds Guys of Rapid City Location: Rapid City, SD 57702

Type: Full-time, seasonal/on-call

Pay: $25–$40/hour, plus potential performance bonuses

On-call winter role clearing snow and ice at homes and businesses using plows, loaders, skid steers, and shovels. Great fit if you’re reliable in bad weather, can work early mornings/late nights, and want high hourly pay with possible year-round work in landscaping.

Employer: Top Gear Auto Repair LLC

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$50/hour, based on experience

Skilled tech role at a well-known local shop working on all makes and models. Monday–Thursday full days and Fridays off at noon with no weekends, plus benefits and top pay potential for ASE Master Techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.