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🚌 Rapid City transportation jobs with multiple local openings
Rapid City has a nice mix of steady driving work and higher-paying skilled roles right now. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, these are worth a look.
Driver - Rapid City (Seasonal, Part-Time)
- Employer: Enterprise
- Location: Rapid City, SD (4550 Terminal Road)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (up to 150 days)
- Pay: Starts at $14/hour
Non-CDL, local driving job moving rental cars and helping with basic vehicle checks. Set schedule 3 days a week, Monday–Friday starting at 6am, and you get to drive a variety of newer vehicles.
Snow Removal Operator / Plow Driver
- Employer: The Grounds Guys of Rapid City
- Location: Rapid City, SD 57702
- Type: Full-time, seasonal/on-call
- Pay: $25–$40/hour, plus potential performance bonuses
On-call winter role clearing snow and ice at homes and businesses using plows, loaders, skid steers, and shovels. Great fit if you’re reliable in bad weather, can work early mornings/late nights, and want high hourly pay with possible year-round work in landscaping.
Experienced Automotive Service Technician
- Employer: Top Gear Auto Repair LLC
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$50/hour, based on experience
Skilled tech role at a well-known local shop working on all makes and models. Monday–Thursday full days and Fridays off at noon with no weekends, plus benefits and top pay potential for ASE Master Techs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties are often flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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