Rapid City has some strong sales and marketing openings right now, especially if you like strategy, healthcare, or edtech. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon) Location: Rapid City, SD / South Dakota territory

Type: Full-time, MedTech clinical sales (commission)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own a full bag of Ethicon surgical devices (staplers, energy devices, sutures, etc.) and sell into hospitals and surgeons, mainly in the OR. Great fit if you have 2+ years in medical or pharma sales, like being in the clinical environment, and want a role focused on growing key surgical platforms across South Dakota.

Employer: Synchrony

Location: Remote, listed for Rapid City, SD (hub-based hybrid)

Type: Full-time, VP-level marketing/commercialization

Salary: $110,000 – $185,000/year + annual bonus

Senior role turning platform strategy into real product adoption plans across industries. You’ll work across product, marketing, sales, and operations to drive penetration, activation, and usage of priority products, with a lot of ownership over go‑to‑market and adoption metrics. Ideal if you have 7+ years in product strategy/commercialization in financial services and are comfortable leading in a matrixed, data‑driven environment.

Employer: Cengage

Location: Remote, serving TX/West region (listed for Rapid City, SD)

Type: Full-time, regional sales leadership

Salary: $88,600 – $115,200/year base + target variable $55,000/year

Lead a team of about 10 new-business sellers focused on digital course solutions in higher ed. You’ll coach on consultative selling and demos, own new business and digital adoption targets, and partner closely with account, product, and customer success teams. Good match if you have 5–7+ years in sales/EdTech and some leadership or coaching experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.